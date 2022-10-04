ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

NJ.com

Football: North Warren continues strong start, shuts out High Point

Angelo Fluri rushed for a pair of touchdowns and came up with an interception on defense to lift North Warren to a 14-0 win over High Point in Wantage. Fluri scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, before essentially sealing the win with a 14-yard scamper in the fourth. North Warren improved to 4-2 with the win, already matching its win total from last fall, when it finished 4-6.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap

Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Knutelsky’s three scores help Kittatinny overcome 20-point deficit to beat Sussex Tech in OT

Andrew Knutelsky scored the game-winning five-yard touchdown in overtime for Kittatinny in its 26-20 win over Sussex Tech after it trailed 20-0 at halftime in Hampton. Knutelsky ran for scores of 10 and 80 yards to open the second half before a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mike Cerbo to Hayden Howarth tied the game, 20-20, before the end of the third quarter.
GEORGETOWN, DE
NJ.com

No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap

Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep edges MKA

Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged out a 3-2 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy, in Montclair. The win improved the Pirates to 10-1 on the season. Seton Hall Prep outscored MKA 2-1 in the second half. Joey Nigro and Omar Martinez scored for MKA (7-5).
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Delran - Girls soccer recap

Senior Allison Tighe scored a hat trick as Haddonfield scored a 4-1 win over Delran in Delran. A Holy Cross commit, Tighe extended her season-high goal total to 12. She now has 45 for her career. The score was tied at 1-1 in the first half before Haddonfield took over...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
