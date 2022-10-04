Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Related
Football: Wallkill Valley rallies in fourth quarter to top Lenape Valley
Dylan Bonser threw four touchdown passes- including two in the fourth quarter- as Wallkill Valley scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 34-23 win over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Bonser completed 20-of-34 passes for 254 yards for Wallkill Valley (4-2), which notched its first win...
Football: North Warren continues strong start, shuts out High Point
Angelo Fluri rushed for a pair of touchdowns and came up with an interception on defense to lift North Warren to a 14-0 win over High Point in Wantage. Fluri scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, before essentially sealing the win with a 14-yard scamper in the fourth. North Warren improved to 4-2 with the win, already matching its win total from last fall, when it finished 4-6.
Brayden Davis, strong defense help Seneca beat Moorestown to stay unbeaten in WJFL
When you take a look at the records for the last decade of Seneca football, there are not many seasons that have ended above .500. There have not been any that have started the way 2022 has for the Golden Eagles, who came into their road game Friday night at Moorestown still unbeaten through five games.
No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap
Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: Knutelsky’s three scores help Kittatinny overcome 20-point deficit to beat Sussex Tech in OT
Andrew Knutelsky scored the game-winning five-yard touchdown in overtime for Kittatinny in its 26-20 win over Sussex Tech after it trailed 20-0 at halftime in Hampton. Knutelsky ran for scores of 10 and 80 yards to open the second half before a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mike Cerbo to Hayden Howarth tied the game, 20-20, before the end of the third quarter.
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division matchup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
Scheuplein stars as No. 16 Wayne Valley downs Passaic Valley - Football recap
Alex Scheuplein threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown and also returned one of his two interceptions for a score, fueling Wayne Valley, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-7 victory over Passaic Valley in Wayne. Scheuplein (9-of-10 for 184 yards) put Wayne Valley (7-0) ahead...
Fitzsimmons’ big night carries undefeated Brearley to victory - Football recap
Brendan Fitzsimmons ran for three scores, helping power Brearley to a 32-0 victory over Highland Park in Highland Park on Friday night. Now 6-0 on the season, the Bears doubled their lead to 16-0 in the second quarter when Fitzsimmons scored from seven yards out. Fitzsimmons would add scoring runs...
Hawthorne Christian edges out Park Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Brock Burres scored two goals as Hawthorne Christian defeated Park Ridge 3-2 in Hawthorne. Joel Walker also scored a goal with Peter How and Landon Hawthorne tallying an assist each. Zach Burres had 11 saves. Hawthorne Christian (5-4-2) led 2-1 at the half and was able to get the win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep edges MKA
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged out a 3-2 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy, in Montclair. The win improved the Pirates to 10-1 on the season. Seton Hall Prep outscored MKA 2-1 in the second half. Joey Nigro and Omar Martinez scored for MKA (7-5).
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Football: No. 14 Passaic Tech grounds and pounds to victory over Clifton (WATCH)
It was a big night for the big dudes. Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball in a 21-3 road victory over Clifton (3-3) on Friday. The Bulldogs (6-1) were intense from the first whistle, playing with...
Football: Ground game powers Kinnelon past Pequannock (PHOTOS)
Justin Tilton, Lex Lucas and Liam Parrella all found the end zone on the ground to lead Kinnelon to a defensive win over Pequannock, 19-7, on Friday night in Kinnelon. Tilton gave Kinnelon the early lead on the opening possession of the game, rushing in a touchdown from nine yards out.
Haddonfield over Delran - Girls soccer recap
Senior Allison Tighe scored a hat trick as Haddonfield scored a 4-1 win over Delran in Delran. A Holy Cross commit, Tighe extended her season-high goal total to 12. She now has 45 for her career. The score was tied at 1-1 in the first half before Haddonfield took over...
Weequahic overpowers Boonton to stay undefeated - Football recap
Rashawn Marshall ran for a touchdown and led with a 137 yards on four carries as Weequahic won at home, 44-8, over Boonton. Sultan Hinton added a rushing touchdown while quarterback Paul Jones III went 4-for-4 for 65 yards and two TDs for Weequahic (6-0). Ihsim Smith-Marsette returned a punt...
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
Hillside strikes early and often, cruises by Johnson to secure division title
Behind a dominant offensive performance, Hillside streaked to another division title in the Big Central Conference on Friday night.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0