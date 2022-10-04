Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Opens in Stamford
Stamford, Connecticut - Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria or Brazilian Steakhouse located at Stamford Town Center, 280 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford has announced a Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford. This prime location is easily accessible with plenty of parking. A special introductory price for lunch and dinner will run through the end of October.
hamlethub.com
Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2023 - Carolyn Kielma of Bristol Eastern High School.
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have announced that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state’s highest recognition honoring extraordinary teachers. Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker this...
hamlethub.com
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
hamlethub.com
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 60. Jackie was born March 6, 1962, in Mt. Kisco, NY, daughter of Joan (Zecchin) Murtha of Danbury, CT and the late James F. Murtha. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1980. Jackie worked at Green Chimneys for thirty years as an administrator, retiring in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Shop J.McLaughlin on Oct. 14 and Support Ridgefield A Better Chance
J.McLaughlin, a retail clothing store on Main Street in Ridgefield, with the Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) Board of Directors is hosting an in-store event with 15% of sales going to support RABC. J. McLaughlin offers classic fashions for men & women, including accessories. Please stop by anytime from 12...
hamlethub.com
Local Dunkin Donuts Donates to Support Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen in Milford
The newly renovated Dunkin Donuts on 214 Woodmont Road in Milford recently presented the Beth-El Center with a check for $5,000 as part of their grand re-opening event on September 8, 2022. Franchise owners Alex Dipietro and Margaret Bagueiro oversee five Dunkin Donuts locally, providing jobs and training, and have...
hamlethub.com
Hollow Tree Wine Vault Grand Opening on October 22
Hollow Tree Wine Vault Grand Opening celebration on October 22 from 2 to 6pm. We are proud to introduce our new wine storage vault at Hollow Tree Self Storage. Wine storage is a new concept at Hollow Tree, but one that we have taken great care to design and build so that wine connoisseurs in Darien and other areas of Fairfield County can store their collections in climate-controlled units that are safe from temperature fluctuations and protected from the harmful effects of too much light.
hamlethub.com
Pets in the Park in Danbury This Sunday
Pets in the Park Danbury! Sunday, October 9th from 11:00a.m to 4:00p.m at the Danbury Town Park. (across from the Danbury PAL Building). Pet owners and animal lovers are invited to for a day of shopping, demonstrations, rescues, adoptions, and more! BRING YOUR PET to the event! (Please note that all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier).
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Jump aboard Danbury Railway Museum's Pumpkin Patch Train!
All aboard "The Husking Bee" for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Trains!. Our well-loved annual fall fundraiser is back, perfect for families with young kids. The short 20-minute round trip stops at our very own patch, where kids get to pick out their very own pumpkin and everyone gets to try some local apple cider and cookies. There are numerous photo ops and even a vintage tractor!
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chamber Sponsors Scarecrow Contest
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Ridgefield's 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street from October 15-31. Here's how it works:. 1. Complete the entry form HERE, submit a $25 payment. 2. Pick up scarecrow...
hamlethub.com
Bethel High School Theater Booster Hold Dinner's Ready Fundraiser!
Bethel High School Theater Booster's fundraiser "Dinner's Ready" is back!. Enjoy the night off from cooking and let Loree's Fine Foods prepare a delicious meal for your family!. Preorder HERE and dinner will be ready for pick up at Bethel High School during parent-teacher conference week October 26-27, from 4:30-6:30...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank pledges to match Ruden Report team donations for Walk to End Alzheimer’
Fairfield County Bank will be matching up to $100 of each donation made on behalf of the Ruden Report Team for the Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, for a total of $5,000. The Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will be held on Saturday, October 9 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Obituary: Michael V. Barbarossa of Brewster.
Michael V. Barbarossa of Brewster, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 44. Michael was born October 20, 1977, in Carmel, NY, the son of George and Linda (Spellman) Barbarossa of Brewster, NY. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1996, then received an associates degree from the San Diego Golf Academy. Michael worked as a Manager for Ultimate Auto in Peekskill, NY. He was a talented golfer, enjoyed fishing, the Mets, Jets, Rangers and most of all playing with his nieces. Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, George Barbarossa, his wife, Lindsay and his nieces, Grace and Vivian.
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
hamlethub.com
Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
hamlethub.com
SafeWalk: Ridgefield resident Chip Neumann and Fairfield County Bank are top fundraisers
The Center Far Exceeded Its Fundraising Goal for the 16th Annual Virtual SafeWalk. Chip Neumann of Ridgefield was The Center’s top individual fundraiser. Fairfield County Bank’s Strength in Numbers was the highest fundraising team for the fourth year in a row. The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter: Westport Mental Health
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Westport Mental...
hamlethub.com
Enter The Cave at Wilton High School for a needed dose of zen
WPS says, "Stressed out or just need a quiet space to gather your thoughts? Swing by The Cave located on the first floor, main building, science hallway." All are welcome to use this quiet space during the school day to gather thoughts, take a needed deep breath, and regroup. "We...
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
hamlethub.com
Structure Fire on Old Post Road Home
Fairfield, CT - At 6:55 AM on Wednesday October 5, the Fairfield Fire Department responded to a report of a fireplace fire that had spread to the roof of a home located on the Old Post Road across from Town Hall Green. E1 arrived on scene found the home owner attempting to extinguish a fire that was located inside a wall void on the side of the house with a garden hose.
Comments / 0