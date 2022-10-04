ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, Kansas police investigate fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

One person was killed in a daylight shooting Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 12 p.m. to the 400 block of Troup Avenue on a reported shooting, Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Inside an apartment there officers found one person, identified as an adult male, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Further information about the killing was not immediately available from police.

The homicide case was being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit, Chartrand said. Police were asking anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

