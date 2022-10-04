ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Football: Cranford shutsout Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Liam Godwin rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown as Cranford defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 28-0 in Cranford. Ryan Lynskey scoed the games first two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second an 11-yard run, to give Cranford (4-2) an early 14-0 lead over Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-6) after the first quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row

Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap

Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
RAHWAY, NJ
Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley

Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
HILLSDALE, NJ
Soccer
Sports
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick

North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap

Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Manchester Regional defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys soccer recap

Cristian Castaneda’s hat trick helped lift Manchester Regional past St. Mary (Ruth.) 6-0 in Haledon. Manchester Regional (5-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half. Robinson Santo recorded two saves for the shutout. Daniel Almeida made six saves for...
HALEDON, NJ
No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap

Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
