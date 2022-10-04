Read full article on original website
Football: Cranford shutsout Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Liam Godwin rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown as Cranford defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 28-0 in Cranford. Ryan Lynskey scoed the games first two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second an 11-yard run, to give Cranford (4-2) an early 14-0 lead over Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-6) after the first quarter.
Emmanuel Lyles leads Roselle over Ridgefield Park - Football recap
Emmanuel Lyles scored four touchdowns while running 282 yards on 17 carries to lead Roselle to a 41-35 victory at home over Ridgefield Park. Nafee Finney returned a punt for another score for Roselle (2-4), which has now won two games in a row after a rocky start. Lyles scored...
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
Boys Soccer: Bergen County Tournament second round recaps for Oct. 6
Kevin McDonough had a goal and an assist in the second half as top-seeded Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated River Dell, 2-1, in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio added a goal and Antonio Spina made four saves for...
Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap
Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
Scheuplein stars as No. 16 Wayne Valley downs Passaic Valley - Football recap
Alex Scheuplein threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown and also returned one of his two interceptions for a score, fueling Wayne Valley, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-7 victory over Passaic Valley in Wayne. Scheuplein (9-of-10 for 184 yards) put Wayne Valley (7-0) ahead...
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
Football: No. 14 Passaic Tech grounds and pounds to victory over Clifton (WATCH)
It was a big night for the big dudes. Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball in a 21-3 road victory over Clifton (3-3) on Friday. The Bulldogs (6-1) were intense from the first whistle, playing with...
Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley
Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Field hockey recap: Schalick nips Delsea behind the efforts of Longo, Robbins
Sophia Longo assisted on the game-tying goal in the fourth quarter before netting the game-winner as Schalick edged Delsea, 2-1, Friday in Franklin Township. Korin Robbins scored the tying goal and assisted on the winner for the Cougars (6-3-1) who have won five in a row. Danielle Johnson scored for...
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Manchester Regional defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys soccer recap
Cristian Castaneda’s hat trick helped lift Manchester Regional past St. Mary (Ruth.) 6-0 in Haledon. Manchester Regional (5-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half. Robinson Santo recorded two saves for the shutout. Daniel Almeida made six saves for...
No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap
Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
Facing its toughest test, Newton outlasts Hackettstown in matchup of unbeaten teams
Newton coach Matt Parzero wanted to find out how his team would respond at the first sign of adversity. Through his team’s first five games -- all wins -- Newton had yet to be tested, with Parzero taking out his starters either at halftime or early in the third quarter of games. That changed Friday night against a fellow unbeaten Hackettstown.
