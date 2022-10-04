Read full article on original website
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t fast-track governor’s lawsuit against constitutional amendment
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Governor Tom Wolf’s request to fast-track his lawsuit against legislation seeking to amend the state’s constitution to say that there is no “right to abortion” in Pennsylvania.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Supreme Court's gun ruling opens door to next fight: Where can they be carried?
Washington — State laws prohibiting people from carrying firearms in "sensitive" locations are providing the foundation for the next battle involving the Second Amendment in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision, with the question in the courts shifting from whether Americans can have guns at home or in public to where they can be carried.
The Supreme Court May Soon Gut What’s Left Of The Voting Rights Act
Alabama Republicans' argument for a race-blind approach to redistricting could lead to the "biggest decline in Black and Latino representation in generations."
Supreme Court hears arguments for 2 cases at Parsons Highschool
The Kansas Supreme Court today heard oral arguments for two cases at Parsons Highschool.
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Five cases to watch as a conservative Supreme Court begins its new term
When the Supreme Court starts its new term Monday, the six Republican-appointed justices are expected to resume the project they began last term of remaking U.S. constitutional law in a conservative image.
Missouri judge to decide when Jay Ashcroft must begin review of 2024 initiative petitions
It is settled law in Missouri that those seeking to amend the state constitution or law through the initiative petition process must wait a day after the general election to begin collecting signatures. What is uncertain, and what Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem will decide soon, is whether the secretary of state must conduct […] The post Missouri judge to decide when Jay Ashcroft must begin review of 2024 initiative petitions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Takeaways from the Supreme Court's hearing on what the Voting Rights Act means for redistricting
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a challenge to a key section of the Voting Rights Act, presenting the conservative majority with another opportunity to whittle down the seminal 1965 law that aims to address racial discrimination in voting.
Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.A look at some of the cases the court has already agreed to hear. The justices are expected to decide each of the cases before taking a...
Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court order that allowed the enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide nearly all abortions. The decision means that abortions ...
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Asked to Consider Missouri Minor’s Abortion Rights
A Missouri court clerk is asking the US Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court decision that rests on the premise that a minor has a “clearly established” right not to notify her parents before requesting a court hearing to determine if she can have an abortion. A...
International Business Times
Liberal Justice Jackson Joins A Rightward-moving U.S. Supreme Court
President Joe Biden's liberal appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson, set to hear arguments for the first time on Monday as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, joins the nation's top judicial body at a consequential time when its conservative majority has shown an increasing willingness to exert its power on a range of issues.
Arizona abortions allowed to restart after appeals court ruling
Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should not have lifted the...
Delaware Supreme Court finds vote by mail, same-day registration unconstitutional
The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday struck down recent vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration legislation, overturning a signature achievement by Gov. John Carney and Democrat lawmakers. The court’s decision comes a month ahead of the Nov. 8 general election and while the Department of Elections was preparing to send mail...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina Supreme Court postpones felon voting hearing until 2023
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court will not hear oral arguments in a case involving felon voters until next year, justices ruled on Thursday. "Plaintiffs' Motion to Set Oral Argument as Soon as Feasible filed 21 September 2022 is allowed to the extent that the Court will calendar the matter for hearing at the first regularly scheduled session of Court to be held in 2023," the order read.
KOCO
Oklahoma Supreme Court rules state takeover of local school district was legal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled the state takeover of a local school district last year was legal. The state put a new superintendent in charge of Western Heights, but the school board had its own superintendent in place. It’s been a legal battle since. One...
