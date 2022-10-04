ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge to decide when Jay Ashcroft must begin review of 2024 initiative petitions

It is settled law in Missouri that those seeking to amend the state constitution or law through the initiative petition process must wait a day after the general election to begin collecting signatures. What is uncertain, and what Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem will decide soon, is whether the secretary of state must conduct […] The post Missouri judge to decide when Jay Ashcroft must begin review of 2024 initiative petitions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CBS Philly

Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.A look at some of the cases the court has already agreed to hear. The justices are expected to decide each of the cases before taking a...
International Business Times

Liberal Justice Jackson Joins A Rightward-moving U.S. Supreme Court

President Joe Biden's liberal appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson, set to hear arguments for the first time on Monday as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, joins the nation's top judicial body at a consequential time when its conservative majority has shown an increasing willingness to exert its power on a range of issues.
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina Supreme Court postpones felon voting hearing until 2023

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court will not hear oral arguments in a case involving felon voters until next year, justices ruled on Thursday. "Plaintiffs' Motion to Set Oral Argument as Soon as Feasible filed 21 September 2022 is allowed to the extent that the Court will calendar the matter for hearing at the first regularly scheduled session of Court to be held in 2023," the order read.
