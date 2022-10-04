Read full article on original website
Sparta hangs on to defeat Mount Olive - Football recap
Austen Frattura threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Finnigen Mell and Braeden Kanceljak kicked a 29-yard field in the second quarter for Sparta in a 10-7 win over Mount Olive in Mount Olive. The 10 points in the second quarter were enough as the Sparta defense did not allow a...
Florence rallies to defeat Palmyra 24-19 in key WJFL Classic Division matchup
The ghosts of past Florence successes roared Friday night and for a few minutes it seemed like the Flashes’ game with Palmyra was back at “The Pit,” Florence’s famous and infamous home field of legend. That’s because the Flashes mounted the kind of comeback that made...
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Girls soccer: Marrone powers No. 15 Cherokee past Delsea, 3-0
Senior midfielder Olivia Marrone scored a pair of goals and assisted on the other to lead Cherokee, ranked 15th in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Delsea in Franklinville. The Chiefs (9-2) snapped Delsea’s six-game winning streak. Marrone started the scoring with an assist from Catherine...
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 South Jersey girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
No. 18 North Hunterdon rides workhorse effort of Uryniak to top stubborn Montgomery
For those among us not quite attuned to the physical demands endured each winter by dedicated wrestlers, please consider the case of North Hunterdon senior Alex Uryniak as a reference point. He had just completed statistically the finest offensive performance of his career, and did a whole bunch of other...
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Gov. Murphy ‘disgusted’ by allegations of abuse in women’s soccer that include ex-coach of his team
Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he was “disgusted” by allegations of harassment and sexual abuse in professional women’s soccer detailed in a new investigation, including accusations against a coach who once worked for the New Jersey team he co-owns. “I’ve not read the entirety of the report,...
Jets face most important test yet under Robert Saleh: can they prove vs. Dolphins they’ve closed AFC East gap?
The players’ jerseys were still wet from the cold, driving January rain in Orchard Park, N.Y. The frustration still palpable after another loss on the way to a 4-13 season. Jets’ coach Robert Saleh was less than 20 minutes removed from the end of his first season at the helm.
N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties
It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
N.J.’s 33 best small towns, ranked, for the ultimate fall day trip
The story was originally published in 2019. New Jersey is the nation’s most densely populated state. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
N.J. reports 1,823 new COVID cases, 11 deaths as transmission levels remain steady
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission levels remained steady throughout the week. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Saturday, down from 1.16 last week, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
N.J. reports 1,789 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate levels off
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths while the state’s rate of transmission levels off after a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Thursday, down from 1.16 last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
Even as Daniel Jones avoids missing game, Giants’ offense still has many issues for Packers showdown in London
WARE, England — As Daniel Jones prepares to play (and miss no game action) Sunday against the Packers in London, he has one big problem: The Giants’ injury report is not kind to him. Jones, the Giants’ fourth-year quarterback, sprained his ankle last week against the Bears. He...
Friendly Fire: Will soccer abuse scandal stick to Murphy?
Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with editorial page editor Tom Moran.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
N.J. reports 1,526 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Rate of transmission drastically drops in one week.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission has seen a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Wednesday, down from 1.16 on Thursday of last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
