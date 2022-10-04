Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
How to make the most of your Halloweekends in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Man claims self-defense in deadly shooting of his brother in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man says he shot and killed his brother in self-defense during a fight at a home in Avondale. According to court documents, 30-year-old Oscar Castaneda Marquez shot his brother during the early-morning hours of Oct. 8 near El Mirage Road and Elwood Street. Investigators say Marquez...
fox10phoenix.com
3 arrested in connection to Phoenix shooting that killed a mother while kids were in the car
PHOENIX - When officers arrived at an Arco gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road early Monday morning, they found a woman who had been shot and several children who were witnesses to the whole thing. "Officers learned the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was shot...
fox10phoenix.com
DUI crash on I-10 in Tolleson results in a woman needing amputations
An Oct. 10 DUI crash on I-10 in Tolleson resulted in a woman needing amputations on her legs. Authorities say the person who caused the crash is facing charges and a hefty, cash-only bond.
fox10phoenix.com
Narcan administered to Arizona infant who tested positive for fentanyl, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - Officials with Phoenix Police Department say Narcan was administered to an infant on Oct. 10. According to statements, officers responded to an injured person call at an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road, and when they arrived, they found the infant, who appeared lethargic with shallow breathing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police officer, two others, including child, involved in crash
MESA, Ariz. - A crash between a Mesa Police officer and another car carrying two people ended with all three of those involved being hospitalized, but they're all expected to be OK. The crash happened near Gilbert Road and Main Street Sunday night, said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas. "The...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'
PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
fox10phoenix.com
2 Phoenix men badly injured in a shooting next to a restaurant, police say
PHOENIX - Two men were badly injured in a shooting next to a Phoenix restaurant on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, the police department said. The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road. That's where two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital...
fox10phoenix.com
Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports
PHOENIX - Several men were temporarily detained and guns were found after reports came in about shots being fired at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said. Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Loved ones of kidnapped and murdered California family hold memorial in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A memorial was held in Phoenix on Sunday for four California family members who were kidnapped and killed as the victims, two men, a woman, and an eight-month-old girl, have family in Arizona. On Oct. 5, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced that all four family members were...
fox10phoenix.com
Three GCU students, roommates killed in I-17 crash near New River
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Three freshman Grand Canyon University students and roommates were killed by a driver headed the wrong way on I-17 early Monday morning, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Oct. 10. Northbound lanes closed north of New River because of the four-car crash around...
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 wrong way crash: Friends remember GCU students who died
The crash, according to officials, happened along a stretch of the I-17 in the New River area. The victims have been identified by university officials as students of Grand Canyon University. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix photographer displays his photos of Ukraine animal rescues during Russian invasion
A Phoenix-area photographer traveled to Ukraine to document animal rescues during the Russian invasion, and his photos are on display at Phoenix College. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen gives us a look. You can see the photos until Oct. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
DPS investigates wrong-way crash on northbound I-17
A fatal crash has caused I-17 northbound to be closed north of New River. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Shed fire spreads to home in Guadalupe
Firefighters say a fire that started in a shed spread to a home in Guadalupe near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11. The home was being remodeled at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona college students killed: GCU students visit on-campus memorial
19-year-old Hunter Balberdi, 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman, and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden were all freshmen and dorm roommates. They died in a wrong-way crash early in the morning of Oct. 10. Grand Canyon University students have since been visiting a memorial site in front of the girls' apartment building. Video: GCU.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters
PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix City Council condemns Arizona abortion ban, calls for authorities to deprioritize enforcement
Phoenix City Council condemns Arizona abortion ban, calls for authorities to deprioritize enforcement. The Phoenix City Council voted 6-2 in favor of officially opposing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, and for the city's police department to lower the priority on calls regarding abortion laws being violated.
fox10phoenix.com
Teenage dirt bike rider in Anthem badly injured in crash has community rallying around his family
An Anthem family is keeping their spirits and hopes high as their 14-year-old son fights for his life following a dirt bike crash. We have the story about what happened and how you can help this family during this time.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman seriously injured after getting hit by dump truck in Tolleson
The incident happened in the area of the I-10 and 91st Avenue during the morning hours of Oct. 10. The woman was crossing the street with a three-year-old at the time she got hit by the truck. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County voting machines undergo routine 'logic and accuracy test' ahead of midterm elections
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County is testing out its voting machines – the process is done before and after every election. Why? It's to make sure there are no issues with the counting of votes. The process of checking the machines is called the "logic and accuracy test."...
Comments / 0