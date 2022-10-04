ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man claims self-defense in deadly shooting of his brother in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man says he shot and killed his brother in self-defense during a fight at a home in Avondale. According to court documents, 30-year-old Oscar Castaneda Marquez shot his brother during the early-morning hours of Oct. 8 near El Mirage Road and Elwood Street. Investigators say Marquez...
AVONDALE, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Chandler, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police officer, two others, including child, involved in crash

MESA, Ariz. - A crash between a Mesa Police officer and another car carrying two people ended with all three of those involved being hospitalized, but they're all expected to be OK. The crash happened near Gilbert Road and Main Street Sunday night, said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas. "The...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'

PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Three GCU students, roommates killed in I-17 crash near New River

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Three freshman Grand Canyon University students and roommates were killed by a driver headed the wrong way on I-17 early Monday morning, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Oct. 10. Northbound lanes closed north of New River because of the four-car crash around...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shed fire spreads to home in Guadalupe

Firefighters say a fire that started in a shed spread to a home in Guadalupe near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11. The home was being remodeled at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
GUADALUPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona college students killed: GCU students visit on-campus memorial

19-year-old Hunter Balberdi, 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman, and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden were all freshmen and dorm roommates. They died in a wrong-way crash early in the morning of Oct. 10. Grand Canyon University students have since been visiting a memorial site in front of the girls' apartment building. Video: GCU.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters

PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix City Council condemns Arizona abortion ban, calls for authorities to deprioritize enforcement

Phoenix City Council condemns Arizona abortion ban, calls for authorities to deprioritize enforcement. The Phoenix City Council voted 6-2 in favor of officially opposing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, and for the city's police department to lower the priority on calls regarding abortion laws being violated.
PHOENIX, AZ

