Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indiana commission calls for increased mental health funding
INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission says Indiana needs significantly more funding to address Hoosiers’ mental health. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was formed in 2020 to find ways to improve mental health services in Indiana. As the commission began its work, the pandemic took hold, which further increased...
Deadly mosquito-transmitted virus found in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Health is warning that potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in two Northern Indiana counties.
New report: More Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth
INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-two Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within one year of giving birth. That's according to a new report by the Indiana Department of Health. "Even one maternal mortality is too many," said Dr. Caroline Rouse, assistant professor of clinical obstetrics & gynecology at IU School of Medicine.
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Bird flu has Indiana farmers on high alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the past year, Indiana famers have lost more than 400,000 birds to the flu and as we come into the fall flu season, farmers are on high alert. “We are concerned about the fall migration of wild migratory birds has started, so we are on high alert,” Denise Derrer Spears of the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana offers tutoring grants to help kids most impacted by learning loss
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education is offering tutoring grants to help kids most affected by COVID-19 learning loss. As a superintendent, Matt Prusiecki is all too familiar with the challenge of getting kids caught up since COVID. “It’s not only going as fast as we used to...
WISH-TV
Indiana panel recommends repealing HIV penalties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of a bipartisan legislative panel on Tuesday said Indiana’s HIV laws are unnecessarily discriminatory and don’t accomplish anything. The general assembly convenes interim study committees every year to look into policy matters between legislative sessions. A panel tasked with reviewing the state’s criminal code voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend lawmakers scrap most of the state’s penalties concerning people who live with HIV.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana food banks welcome federal SNAP benefit boost, but say it’s not enough
The maximum amount of money people can get from the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, increased 12.5 percent starting this month. The adjustment would mean that a family of four getting maximum benefits from SNAP now get $939 a week instead of $835. “Every...
RELATED PEOPLE
indianapublicradio.org
Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?
Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Insurance Approves Decrease in Workers’ Compensation Rates for 2023
Indianapolis – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. Individual employers may experience a rate change different from -10.3% depending on their rating class (classifications based on the type of business) and other rating factors. There are approximately 150 such industry types.
WTHR
HOWEY: Many Hoosier Republicans refusing to debate
INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, Republican General Assembly leaders declined to pass legislation that would have created an independent redistricting commission. In 2021, they drew congressional and legislative maps that burnished the lop-sided GOP advantage that has them controlling 71 of the 100 House seats and 39 of the 50 Senate districts.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
indianapublicradio.org
Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills
Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
casscountyonline.com
Funding available to help Indiana households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills
Last Updated on October 5, 2022 by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Indianapolis – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: October 7
Alexa Ross has high school football scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team …. The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. ‘I...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Comments / 0