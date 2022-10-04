Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
When will Minnesota Ave construction be completed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
siouxfalls.business
New northwest development plans 800 homes – with new manufacturing approach
A new development across from George McGovern Middle School in northwest Sioux Falls is planning 800 new single-family homes – with a manufacturing facility on the property. The Harvest Hills development is 325 acres in the area bounded by Maple Street, Benson Road, La Mesa Drive and Valley View Road.
KELOLAND TV
Payloader damages ATM in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls. Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave. The credit union...
KELOLAND TV
Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Park and Rec Director resigns
The search is under way in Brookings for a new Director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The City received the resignation of current Director Dusty Rodiek, effective October 14th. Brookings City Manager Paul Briseno says Rodiek is taking a job in Watertown…. Rodiek says he has enjoyed his...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pig owner fighting to make “house hogs” legal in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s really nothing to squeal about. But an illegal pet pig that appeared to have raised a stink has become the subject of a new ordinance to make house hogs legal in Mitchell. Rachela Dirksen moved to a house near Lake Mitchell from...
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a new downtown Sioux Falls candle shop that offers unique aromas and interactive space for candle-making opportunities.
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
KELOLAND TV
2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
Madison Daily Leader
Townships not well represented at county highway plan meeting
Lake County commissioners, on Tuesday morning, discussed ways to increase attendance at the public meeting required before the county’s five-year road and bridge plan can be submitted to the state. “Three townships were represented – out of 16,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke reported.
kiwaradio.com
Three Fire Calls On Monday; One Causes Likely Over $100,000 In Damages
Inwood, Iowa– A newer combine worth probably multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 3, 2022, near Inwood, and two other fire departments also had recent field fire calls. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 2:35 p.m. on...
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Police search for 3 involved in vandalism
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for three people who broke a business window. Police posted surveillance video on Facebook. It happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday at Blown Away Vape on Minnesota Avenue. Police believe the same group also broke a window at Ernie...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
nwestiowa.com
Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more
LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating attempted ATM theft with bulldozer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Officers were called to a credit union near 41st street and Sycamore Avenue early Friday morning. There, they found a bulldozer had damaged an ATM outside of the business. Police say no one was on scene when they arrived and the bulldozer was still...
Madison Daily Leader
MRHS hosts discussion on post-acute care in S.D.
South Dakota’s post-acute care systems are approaching a point of crisis. Lack of funding and continued workforce shortages have caused the closure of six nursing homes in the state just this year. In response, Madison Regional Health System hosted a round-table discussion on Wednesday between the South Dakota Association...
