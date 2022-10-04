State Special Olympics swims ahead to Mylan Park

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The 2022 State Special Olympics West Virginia is heading to Mylan Park on Oct. 16. Athletes from five different counties, including Monongalia, are gathering to compete in swimming events at The Aquatic Center.

Admission is free to the public and swimming starts at 10:45 a.m.

Mon. County Director of Special Olympics Lindsey Ramsey is excited for the athletes to have the opportunity to compete, whether they win or lose.

“There is just so much joy and happiness,” Ramsey said. “They just want to swim, do everything that everybody else does and they just have so much enthusiasm, and it’s so heartwarming to see them try their best and you know finish regardless whether they come in first place or last place.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Special Olympics can contact the West Virginia Special Olympics office through this link.

