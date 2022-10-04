ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1

A-struck out for Nido in the 7th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th. LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), off Scherzer; Grisham (1), off Scherzer; Profar (1), off Scherzer; Machado (1), off Scherzer; Escobar (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Bell 2 (2), Grisham (1), Profar 3 (3), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2). CS_Kim (1).
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego leads series 1-0

LOB_N.Y. Mets 15, San Diego 6. 2B_Escobar, Kim, Nola. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Profar, Machado, Grisham, Bell. RBIs_Escobar, Profar 3, Machado, Grisham, Bell 2. SB_Marte 2, Lindor. CS_Kim. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce Dreckman. T_Game 1 at New...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Postseason Baseball Glance

Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)
MLB
This Date in Baseball-Eckersley saves four ALCS games

1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
MLB
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

TB Glasnow(R)220-01.350-00.000-01.350-2 CLE McKenzie(R)12:07p313011-112.965-32.776-83.1119-11 STL Mikolas(R)8:37p333212-133.296-32.386-104.1018-14 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB
Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seattle 4, Toronto 0

LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1), off Manoah. RBIs_Suárez 2 (2), Raleigh 2 (2). Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Kelenic 2); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3. Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Hernández.
SEATTLE, WA
Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
QUEENS, NY
Today in History: October 8, Don Larsen's perfect game

Today is Saturday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2022. There are 84 days left in the year. On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan. On this date:. In 1914, the World War I song...
DONALD TRUMP
New Orleans 107, Detroit 101

DETROIT (101) Bagley III 3-6 0-1 6, Bey 6-17 6-6 23, Stewart 5-9 2-3 14, Cunningham 4-8 0-1 10, Ivey 2-12 9-9 14, Livers 2-5 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 3-9 0-0 8, Joseph 2-7 2-3 7, K.Hayes 1-7 3-4 5, Key 3-5 3-4 10. Totals 31-85 25-31 101. NEW ORLEANS (107)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston 112, Charlotte 103

BOSTON (112) Brown 6-14 2-3 19, G.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Vonleh 6-8 2-2 14, Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, White 6-10 4-5 18, Griffin 1-6 4-4 7, Jackson 6-14 0-0 16, Layman 1-4 2-2 5, Samanic 0-1 0-0 0, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 15-17 112.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

