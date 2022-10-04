ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Oct. 7

SYRACUSE — Another great night in Section III for Friday Night Lights sponsored by our good friends at Connors & Ferris. *Correction from the show, F-M beat Whiteboro 40-14. not 33-14.
Lifestyle
Syracuse to Newark flight evacuated because of fuel spill

A passenger plane at Syracuse's Hancock Airport was evacuated Friday evening because of a fuel spill, the Onondaga County 911 Center confirms. United Airlines flight 1822 was scheduled to depart Syracuse for Newark, NJ at 8:03 pm Friday. There are no immediate reports of any injuries as a result of...
Spooktacular Stroll comes to Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, NY — Halloween may be three weeks away, but Central New Yorkers are already getting into the spooky spirit. Dunkin’s Spooktacular Stroll at Long Branch Park in Liverpool kicked off last weekend and starts back up Thursday. CNY Central partnered with Galaxy Media to sponsor the event...
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
Over $1.7 million allocated from NYS Budget to upgrade some CNY libraries

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Over $1.7 million will be used for library capital projects across New York’s 50th Senate District, Senator John Mannion announced Friday. The funding was included in the 2021-22 New York State Budget. The projects will improve accessibility, energy efficiency, security, HVAC, parking lots, and outdoor...
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility

CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
'Killer Queen' is set to rock the Landmark Theatre

SYACUSE, N.Y. — The internationally recognized Queen tribute band Killer Queen is headed to Syracuse. Their tour heads to the historic Landmark Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Following in the iconic classic rock band's steps, Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, where the...
Amazon to hire 700 new employees in CNY ahead of holiday season

CLAY, N.Y. — Amazon will hold an in-person hiring event as they intend to hire more than 700 employees in the Central New York region for full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. In addition to a $1,000 sign-on bonus for most roles, seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to...
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
Baldwinsville school superintendent arrested and charged with DUI

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School District superintendent, Jason Thomson was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated said Baldwinsville Police Department. Police said, Thomson had a blood alcohol level greater than .08% and failed to utilize turn signals. Additionally, he had no front license plate. Earlier in...
Pumpkin farmers battle inflation this fall season

Wednesday was the kind of day and weather to find people planning a trip to the pumpkin patch. Critz Farms in Cazenovia is making the decision to keep pumpkin prices steady. "I don't like to raise the prices and I try not to raise them very often but we did raise them, I think they went up a penny," says the owner of Critz Farms Matthew Critz.
'Bluey's Big Play' live show coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! The Bluey live show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.’
SYRACUSE, NY

