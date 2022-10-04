Read full article on original website
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
Onondaga County legislators respond to new Micron facility coming to CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County legislators said they are thrilled about the new Micron microchip plant coming to Clay. Legislator Mary Kuhn (D), Mark Olson (R), and Julie Abbott (R), all said that this new project is transformative for the Town of Clay. Kuhn said, "It's very exciting for...
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Oct. 7
SYRACUSE — Another great night in Section III for Friday Night Lights sponsored by our good friends at Connors & Ferris. *Correction from the show, F-M beat Whiteboro 40-14. not 33-14.
Cat in Oneida County tests positive for rabies resulting in euthanasia of exposed animal
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Five people and six animals were exposed to a cat that tested positive for rabies in the Town of Forestport, resulting in one exposed animal being euthanized, the Oneida County Health Department announced Friday. The cat was sent to the New York State Department of...
Syracuse to Newark flight evacuated because of fuel spill
A passenger plane at Syracuse's Hancock Airport was evacuated Friday evening because of a fuel spill, the Onondaga County 911 Center confirms. United Airlines flight 1822 was scheduled to depart Syracuse for Newark, NJ at 8:03 pm Friday. There are no immediate reports of any injuries as a result of...
Spooktacular Stroll comes to Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, NY — Halloween may be three weeks away, but Central New Yorkers are already getting into the spooky spirit. Dunkin’s Spooktacular Stroll at Long Branch Park in Liverpool kicked off last weekend and starts back up Thursday. CNY Central partnered with Galaxy Media to sponsor the event...
Program using Hip-Hop to connect with kids celebrates 10 years of service in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The City of Syracuse has seen a trend of violent crime involving teens or even children. FBI data reveals teens accounted for 10% of homicide arrests, and 13% of homicide victims in the city. But a local initiative takes a creative approach to keeping kids on...
Amazon customers in Oswego County town frustrated they aren't receiving their packages
Parish, N.Y — Shelly Clark is one of those people who prefers to shop online. Amazon is perfect for her, at least it was perfect. For the last three weeks, Clark hasn't had an Amazon package delivered to her door. "It's very concerning," said Shelly Clark. "I am a...
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
Broadway production of 'Annie' generates economic impact of $1.5 million in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Broadway production of ‘Annie’ kicked off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday night, and officials estimate that the production has already generated an economic impact of over $1.5 million for Syracuse. The production travels with 89 people, including managers, performers, technicians,...
Over $1.7 million allocated from NYS Budget to upgrade some CNY libraries
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Over $1.7 million will be used for library capital projects across New York’s 50th Senate District, Senator John Mannion announced Friday. The funding was included in the 2021-22 New York State Budget. The projects will improve accessibility, energy efficiency, security, HVAC, parking lots, and outdoor...
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility
CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
'Killer Queen' is set to rock the Landmark Theatre
SYACUSE, N.Y. — The internationally recognized Queen tribute band Killer Queen is headed to Syracuse. Their tour heads to the historic Landmark Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Following in the iconic classic rock band's steps, Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, where the...
Amazon to hire 700 new employees in CNY ahead of holiday season
CLAY, N.Y. — Amazon will hold an in-person hiring event as they intend to hire more than 700 employees in the Central New York region for full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. In addition to a $1,000 sign-on bonus for most roles, seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to...
Fayetteville post office dedicated to CNY native, Marine who served in WWII
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a Central New Yorker was honored for serving the country in war. Congressman John Katko dedicated the Fayetteville Post Office to Corporal George H. Bacel, a United States Marine who served during World War II. Cpl. Bacel passed away in March 2010 at the...
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron
CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
Baldwinsville school superintendent arrested and charged with DUI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School District superintendent, Jason Thomson was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated said Baldwinsville Police Department. Police said, Thomson had a blood alcohol level greater than .08% and failed to utilize turn signals. Additionally, he had no front license plate. Earlier in...
Pumpkin farmers battle inflation this fall season
Wednesday was the kind of day and weather to find people planning a trip to the pumpkin patch. Critz Farms in Cazenovia is making the decision to keep pumpkin prices steady. "I don't like to raise the prices and I try not to raise them very often but we did raise them, I think they went up a penny," says the owner of Critz Farms Matthew Critz.
'Bluey's Big Play' live show coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! The Bluey live show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.’
