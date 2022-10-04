ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

The men range in age from 18 to 20 years old.

Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department investigated 13 cases of illegal street racing and intersection takeover events from mid-January through March 2022.

Jason Smith
3d ago

hopefully they get locked up for along time and when they get out they are never allowed to get driver license or cars

