NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
L.A. Weekly
The Heat Check: Hall of Flowers
We traveled to Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa to see California’s finest legal cannabis of the moment. As always we asked the industry’s best what they had in their pockets and at their booths.
foxla.com
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
SFist
City Accountants Are Trying to Clean Up Their Books So Now San Francisco Is Sending People 30-Year-Old Tax Bills
In an effort to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding tax bills, some dating back to 1993, the city of San Francisco has recently sent out a round of notices to people who owe some long-overdue taxes — and some of these bills may seem ridiculous. Somebody's got a...
The Most Dangerous Bridges in America
The United States has some of the world's most iconic yet dangerous bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.Image by Adrien Villez from Pixabay.
TravelSkills 10-05-22 How a 600-acre private property became a SF day-trip gem
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Windsor, CA
Browse this collection of the 18 best-rated restaurants in Windsor, CA, based on customer reviews, menu options, and atmosphere!. Whether you’re looking at moving to Windsor for the family-friendly appeal or the small-town feel just north of San Francisco, you’ll love the quiet life offered here. This list of the best restaurants in Windsor, CA, will help you plan family dinners on the town or date nights with a loved one.
‘Blowing up’ KGO radio: San Francisco Bay Area loses local gem
"They call this 'blowing up a radio station,'" explained Brad Kava, a journalism professor at Cabrillo College.
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
everythingsouthcity.com
How Sweet to Work for See’s Candies – Openings Available in South San Francisco
You can hear the sense of pride our readers have expressed when relaying stories of having worked at See’s Candies through the years. Some of our neighbors have followed in the footsteps of parents and aunties and uncles who worked at our local operations and enjoy the generational connections.
San Francisco bar Parkside Tavern closed. Former employee to reopen it under a new name.
The new owners, a husband-and-wife team, met at the bar.
matadornetwork.com
This Sonoma Hotel Is the Perfect Blend of Luxury, Adventure, and Wine
A trip to the AAA Four-Diamond Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa feels like a transformative journey into an unparalleled state of relaxation. This California wine country resort boasts a myriad of luxurious amenities in addition to a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art spa. We hope you love the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn...
sfstandard.com
Journeys: This Verdant West Sonoma County Town Has Your Prescription for Relaxation
A carpet of green vistas unfolds along the drive deep into Sonoma’s “West County,” and somewhere along the road, cell phone service blissfully cuts out. Your blood pressure drops; your mind clears. When the squeeze of city living gets to be too much, Occidental has your prescription.
indybay.org
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
NBC Bay Area
Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer
Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
