Santa Rosa, CA

L.A. Weekly

The Heat Check: Hall of Flowers

We traveled to Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa to see California’s finest legal cannabis of the moment. As always we asked the industry’s best what they had in their pockets and at their booths.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sftimes.com

The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco

There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Windsor, CA

Browse this collection of the 18 best-rated restaurants in Windsor, CA, based on customer reviews, menu options, and atmosphere!. Whether you’re looking at moving to Windsor for the family-friendly appeal or the small-town feel just north of San Francisco, you’ll love the quiet life offered here. This list of the best restaurants in Windsor, CA, will help you plan family dinners on the town or date nights with a loved one.
WINDSOR, CA
viatravelers.com

25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own

For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
OAKLAND, CA
The Daily Scoop

The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco

(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month

A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area

Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Sonoma Hotel Is the Perfect Blend of Luxury, Adventure, and Wine

A trip to the AAA Four-Diamond Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa feels like a transformative journey into an unparalleled state of relaxation. This California wine country resort boasts a myriad of luxurious amenities in addition to a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art spa. We hope you love the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn...
SONOMA, CA
indybay.org

Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today

Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer

Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

