Farmington, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Meet the candidates for Wayne City Council

On Nov. 8, voters in Wayne will elect a total of three people to serve on city council representing wards four, five and six, one person for each ward. Each position is a two-year term. In 2024, the city will disband its ward system so all of the council members will represent and be voted on by all electors in the city. Every council seat, and the mayor's position, will go up for election at that time.
WAYNE, MI
HometownLife.com

Meet the candidates running for Clarenceville's school board

On Nov. 8, voters in the Clarenceville Public Schools district will choose three board of education trustees. Clarenceville includes parts of Redford Township, Livonia and Farmington Hills. It is considered an Oakland County school district. School board members set district policy and oversee Superintendent Paul Shepich, who manages day-to-day operations....
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit, for years, used election vendor accused of poll worker data breach in LA

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey says her office has decided to stop using a Michigan-based election software vendor that's facing a high-profile data breach allegation involving poll worker information. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the arrest of Eugene Yu, founder and CEO of Okemos-based Konnech Corporation....
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
BIRMINGHAM, MI

