Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Hitting Prospect Among Players Joining Workouts in LA This Weekend
Your Los Angeles Dodgers are brining back some familiar faces to prepare for their postseason run
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Philadelphia hosts Toronto with chance to secure top seed
The Philadelphia Union can clinch first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over visiting Toronto FC Sunday. Entering
This Date in Baseball-Eckersley saves four ALCS games
1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
Today in Sports History-Eckersley saves four games in series
1943 — Bob Hoernschemeyer throws six touchdown passes, an NCAA record for a freshman, to lead Indiana past Nebraska 54-13. 1965 — The United States wins the Ryder Cup 19½-12½ at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Arnold Palmer clinches the title, beating Peter Butler 2 up. It’s the 13th victory for the Americans in this event, which began in 1927. Britain, a three-time winner, last won in 1957.
Postseason Baseball Glance
Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)
Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
San Diego leads series 1-0
LOB_N.Y. Mets 15, San Diego 6. 2B_Escobar, Kim, Nola. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Profar, Machado, Grisham, Bell. RBIs_Escobar, Profar 3, Machado, Grisham, Bell 2. SB_Marte 2, Lindor. CS_Kim. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce Dreckman. T_Game 1 at New...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TB Glasnow(R)220-01.350-00.000-01.350-2 CLE McKenzie(R)12:07p313011-112.965-32.776-83.1119-11 STL Mikolas(R)8:37p333212-133.296-32.386-104.1018-14 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak
Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1
A-struck out for Nido in the 7th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th. LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), off Scherzer; Grisham (1), off Scherzer; Profar (1), off Scherzer; Machado (1), off Scherzer; Escobar (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Bell 2 (2), Grisham (1), Profar 3 (3), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2). CS_Kim (1).
Seattle 4, Toronto 0
LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1), off Manoah. RBIs_Suárez 2 (2), Raleigh 2 (2). Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Kelenic 2); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3. Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Hernández.
Etienne leads the Columbus Crew against Orlando City
Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +106, Columbus +238, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Derrick Etienne leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Orlando City fresh off of...
Philadelphia Union host Toronto on 8-game home winning streak
Toronto FC (9-15-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -245, Toronto FC +546, Draw +395; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host Toronto aiming to continue an eight-game home winning streak. The Union are 14-4-7...
Top seed in sight as CF Montreal visit Inter Miami
CF Montreal have their sights set on the top as they visit Inter Miami to close out the 2022 season
Higuain and Inter Miami host CF Montreal
CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +138, Inter Miami CF +165, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals...
Boston 112, Charlotte 103
Percentages: FG .438, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Brown 5-8, Jackson 4-8, Hauser 3-7, Pritchard 3-8, White 2-5, Layman 1-2, Griffin 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (White 2, Davison, Hauser, Jackson). Turnovers: 20 (Vonleh 4, G.Williams 3, Brown 2, Griffin...
Rios and Charlotte FC visit the New York Red Bulls
Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -168, Charlotte FC +430, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Rios leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls...
Chicago 131, Denver 113
DENVER (113) Gordon 4-7 5-6 14, Porter Jr. 8-17 0-0 20, Jordan 3-5 1-2 7, Caldwell-Pope 2-3 0-0 4, Murray 0-4 2-2 2, Cancar 0-3 0-0 0, Je.Green 3-6 0-0 7, Nnaji 2-7 2-2 7, Brown 1-4 1-2 4, Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Hyland 7-14 6-7 24, J.White 1-2 0-0 2, Reed 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Watson 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 41-88 17-21 113.
Young's first-half shooting leads Hawks past Bucks 118-109
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, playing only in the first half, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in the second of two games in Abu Dhabi. Young connected on 11 of 15 shots. But it was his 3-point shooting, extending at times beyond 30 feet, where he seemed to score at will, converting 7 of 9. He also handed out six assists over 20 minutes. ...
