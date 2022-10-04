Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
Sadly the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to open the MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will square off in an old-school NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
AL Wild Card Odds: Rays vs. Guardians Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians will continue their best-of-3 series on Saturday, with both looking to gain the advantage. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Guardians Game 2 prediction and pick. The Rays and the Guardians look to win this series on Saturday. Specifically, winning this series on Saturday means […] The post AL Wild Card Odds: Rays vs. Guardians Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID EMBARRASSES VANCOUVER CANUCKS FOR INSANE GOAL (VIDEO)
Connor McDavid did not have to go this hard during preseason. He is just on a different level, and you could have had Vancouver's five best players in franchise history on the ice, all at their peaks, and they still wouldn't have stood a chance on this one. Not sure...
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
ARBER XHEKAJ JUMPS AUSTIN WATSON AFTER HUGE HIT ON KIRBY DACH (VIDEO)
Arber Xhekaj went from an undrafted free agent to quietly signing a contract with Montreal, and now he is making an exclamatory statement in the Montreal Canadiens' camp with his relentless physical play. He has thrown big hits, fought several times, and contributed on the scoresheet a couple times too....
NHL・
Capitals hit with troubling TJ Oshie update ahead of 2022-23 NHL season
Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie suffered what appears to be an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. Oshie immediately left the ice in the second period after taking a nasty hit from Red Wings center Joe Veleno. Oshie would later head to the locker room before the Capitals announced that will not be able to return to the game.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Vikings
The inconsistent Chicago Bears travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 5. The Bears are hoping to bounce back from a Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. Here are our Chicago Bears Week 5 predictions as they take on the Vikings. Chicago had three good […] The post Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend
Triston McKenzie is set to start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians. And a pitcher who made a number of important starts for Cleveland during his career, CC Sabathia, is reportedly in attendance, per Andre Knott. “CC Sabathia is a man of his word. He said he’d be here […] The post Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0