Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Exclusive-Republican clerk could be charged in Michigan voting-system breach
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts.
Wayne State University board member calls on companies to stop donating to lawmakers who undermine democracy
The idea is to discourage businesses from donating to state legislators who push for restrictions on voting and spread lies about election fraud
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Detroit News
Slotkin, Barrett spar in final debate on gay marriage, tax policy, 2020 election
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett traded barbs on economic policy, the 2020 election, gay marriage and corporate taxes during a contentious televised debate Thursday night in the Lansing area. The live exchange on WLNS-TV (Channel 6) was the second and final debate planned between...
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan
A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit. Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening.
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
How Michigan officials remove dead, unqualified voters from rolls
Michigan election officials rely on a list of registered voters to confirm that those showing up at polling locations on Election Day and those returning absentee ballots are eligible to participate in elections. An accurate voter registration list is important, experts say. It helps ensure a smooth election, from determining how many polling locations to set up to making equipment purchasing decisions. ...
Michigan library could close after town votes to defund it over 5 LGBTQ-themed books
Jamestown Township, Michigan — A small Michigan town is locked in a war over words. The battle in Jamestown Township is over five books with LGBTQ+ themes. The books include "The Breakaways," two books from the "Heartstopper" series, "Kiss Number 8" and "Spinning." A group called the Jamestown Conservatives...
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
Michigan Senator Mallory McMorrow Is Fighting A ‘Barbaric’ Abortion Law: ‘People Are Pissed’ (Exclusive)
The phone calls and emails coming into Senator Mallory McMorrow‘s office are staggering. Women fearful about ectopic pregnancies, people worried about high-risk pregnancies, women frightened about what will happen if their birth control fails, constituents who have been through one round of IVF treatments ,because they want to start a family, and now don’t know whether they dare continue. All are terrified about what will happen if an old 1931 anti-abortion law goes into effect in Michigan, McMorrow, a first term Senator tells HollywoodLife. in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Ever since June 24, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade, which had given people the right to a legal abortion in America 50 years ago, McMorrow has seen the priorities for Michigan voters change.
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
