WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Library holds inaugural Children's Comic-con
An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. A pumpkin patch, a hay mountain, a corn maze - fall fun has started at Michell Farms.
WDAM-TV
Beaumont Strong Coalition preparing on Fall Festival
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. The Beaumont Strong Coalition, a volunteer group of residents that work on bettering Beaumont, is planning festivities and other details for the upcoming fall festival. 2021 was the first year of the...
WDAM-TV
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight"
WDAM-TV
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival
Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have. Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues. The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. Forrest Co. Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army gears up for Angel Tree and Food Box programs
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual Angel Tree program- extending an opportunity on how others can be a blessing this Christmas season. The program helps alleviate some Christmas costs for children and their families. Laurel Salvation Army Commanding Officer Keisha McMullin said the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
WDAM-TV
2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program. Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
impact601.com
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WDAM-TV
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is an event-filled month, with something happening almost daily around the Pine Belt. From cornhole tournaments to 5K runs, there is something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. “October is the time for you to get out, see your city, enjoy the people...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday
Hub City father asks, 'Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?". WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?.
WDAM-TV
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
Travor Randle brings experience to Bobcats defensive backfield. With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely. Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.
WDAM-TV
Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is helping Mississippians fight the opioid epidemic and offering them protection from identity theft. The Attorney General’s office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg on Friday morning. Residents brought sensitive documents for shredding and old or unused prescription...
WDAM-TV
‘Hocus Pocus’ showing at Saenger Theater Friday night
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Come, we fly!. The Sanderson sisters are back ... in Hattiesburg for an annual showing. Disney’s Hocus Pocus will be showing tonight, Friday, Oct. 7, at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater. The “Hocus Pocus Bewitching Block Party” is set to start at 6 p.m., and...
WDAM-TV
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight"
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
Hub City father asks, 'Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?". WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?.
