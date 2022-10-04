ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms

U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors now await the Labor Department's September jobs report, due out Friday morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1% after losses accelerated into the close while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
#Stock#Hang Seng#Hong Kong#Equity Markets#Asia#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Hang Seng Tech#S P Asx 200#Msci#Fx#National Australia Bank#The U S Job Openings#Labor Turnover
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets

Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
No reprieve for Asian currencies as Fed's rate hikes continue, EIU says

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, has strengthened by 15% since the beginning of the year. "We expect that the pressure facing Asian currencies will last for another quarter, if not longer," the Economist Intelligence Unit said. There is little risk of...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
European markets close lower after key U.S. jobs report; Credit Suisse jump 5%

European markets closed lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. Tech stocks plunged 4.2% to rank as the worst performing sector of the day. Industrial stocks as well as construction and material companies both shed 2.2%.
