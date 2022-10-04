Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
msn.com
Dow books 630-point drop after strong jobs data rattles investors, but stocks cement weekly gains
U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Friday, but still booked their best weekly gains in a month, after September jobs data showed an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate that’s anticipated to reinforce the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep tightening monetary policy. Investors also weighed a profit warning at...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms
U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors now await the Labor Department's September jobs report, due out Friday morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1% after losses accelerated into the close while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
CNBC
U.S. delivers angry rebuke of massive OPEC+ production cut — and it could backfire for Saudi Arabia
Energy analysts believe deep production cuts from OPEC+ could yet backfire for U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The move is designed to spur a recovery...
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground￼
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 800 points and the S&P 500 had its best day in more than two years Tuesday as the market clawed back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks on Wall Street.
CNBC
Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report
Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank, Treasury yields spike as jobs report dashes hopes of Fed pivot
U.S. stocks cratered on Friday in their worst day since the throes of September's sell-off after the government's monthly employment report showed labor conditions remained tight last month despite a slowdown in hiring — dashing any hopes the Federal Reserve will pivot on its aggressive rate hiking path. The...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks cap volatile session lower, snapping two-day surge
U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to close Wednesday lower after a turbulent last hour of trading that saw the major averages try — and fail — to hold on to modest gains. The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% but was well off its intraday loss of nearly...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
Wall St ends down as two-day rally fizzles on data, Fed message
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday, unable to sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong U.S. labor demand again suggested the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.
CNBC
No reprieve for Asian currencies as Fed's rate hikes continue, EIU says
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, has strengthened by 15% since the beginning of the year. "We expect that the pressure facing Asian currencies will last for another quarter, if not longer," the Economist Intelligence Unit said. There is little risk of...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Nasdaq plunges nearly 4% as US stocks sell off after strong jobs report solidifies outlook for another big rate hike
US stocks plunged on Friday after a strong September jobs report solidified an outsized Fed rate hike in November. The US economy added 263,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. "Today's job report indicates the job market keeps chugging along - and the Fed has more...
CNBC
European markets close lower after key U.S. jobs report; Credit Suisse jump 5%
European markets closed lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. Tech stocks plunged 4.2% to rank as the worst performing sector of the day. Industrial stocks as well as construction and material companies both shed 2.2%.
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Show Indecision Ahead Of Jobs Data — AMD, Peers, Credit Suisse, Cannabis Stocks In Focus
U.S. stocks are poised to open mixed on Friday, although sentiment could markedly change following the release of the September jobs report. Tech stocks could underperform in the session, weighed down by a couple of high-profile tech warnings. On Thursday, the major U.S. averages opened lower but managed to fight...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
msn.com
Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market
Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday has doubled down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022 partly because of a shrinking supply of dollars in some of the world’s biggest economies. Even with Monday’s rally, U.S. stocks likely will be...
