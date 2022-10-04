ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Today in Sports History-Eckersley saves four games in series

1943 — Bob Hoernschemeyer throws six touchdown passes, an NCAA record for a freshman, to lead Indiana past Nebraska 54-13. 1965 — The United States wins the Ryder Cup 19½-12½ at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Arnold Palmer clinches the title, beating Peter Butler 2 up. It’s the 13th victory for the Americans in this event, which began in 1927. Britain, a three-time winner, last won in 1957.
Seattle 4, Toronto 0

LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1), off Manoah. RBIs_Suárez 2 (2), Raleigh 2 (2). Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Kelenic 2); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3. Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Hernández.
SEATTLE, WA
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-homered for Dickerson in the 7th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 8th. c-singled for DeLuzio in the 9th. 1-ran for Bohm in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Yepez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs_Bohm (1), Segura 2 (2), Stott (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Yepez 2 (2), Gorman (1). SF_Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1

A-struck out for Nido in the 7th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th. LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), off Scherzer; Grisham (1), off Scherzer; Profar (1), off Scherzer; Machado (1), off Scherzer; Escobar (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Bell 2 (2), Grisham (1), Profar 3 (3), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2). CS_Kim (1).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

TB Glasnow(R)220-01.350-00.000-01.350-2 CLE McKenzie(R)12:07p313011-112.965-32.776-83.1119-11 STL Mikolas(R)8:37p333212-133.296-32.386-104.1018-14 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
San Diego leads series 1-0

LOB_N.Y. Mets 15, San Diego 6. 2B_Escobar, Kim, Nola. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Profar, Machado, Grisham, Bell. RBIs_Escobar, Profar 3, Machado, Grisham, Bell 2. SB_Marte 2, Lindor. CS_Kim. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce Dreckman. T_Game 1 at New...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Baseball
Sports
Etienne leads the Columbus Crew against Orlando City

Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +106, Columbus +238, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Derrick Etienne leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Orlando City fresh off of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Los Angeles FC looks for 20th win of season, hosts Nashville

Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -164, Nashville SC +371, Draw +331; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC looks for its 20th win of the season when it faces Nashville. LAFC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
QUEENS, NY
Chicago 131, Denver 113

DENVER (113) Gordon 4-7 5-6 14, Porter Jr. 8-17 0-0 20, Jordan 3-5 1-2 7, Caldwell-Pope 2-3 0-0 4, Murray 0-4 2-2 2, Cancar 0-3 0-0 0, Je.Green 3-6 0-0 7, Nnaji 2-7 2-2 7, Brown 1-4 1-2 4, Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Hyland 7-14 6-7 24, J.White 1-2 0-0 2, Reed 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Watson 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 41-88 17-21 113.
DENVER, CO
New Orleans 107, Detroit 101

DETROIT (101) Bagley III 3-6 0-1 6, Bey 6-17 6-6 23, Stewart 5-9 2-3 14, Cunningham 4-8 0-1 10, Ivey 2-12 9-9 14, Livers 2-5 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 3-9 0-0 8, Joseph 2-7 2-3 7, K.Hayes 1-7 3-4 5, Key 3-5 3-4 10. Totals 31-85 25-31 101. NEW ORLEANS (107)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston 112, Charlotte 103

BOSTON (112) Brown 6-14 2-3 19, G.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Vonleh 6-8 2-2 14, Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, White 6-10 4-5 18, Griffin 1-6 4-4 7, Jackson 6-14 0-0 16, Layman 1-4 2-2 5, Samanic 0-1 0-0 0, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 15-17 112.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Edmonton 5, Seattle 3

Edmonton104—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev, Borgen), 12:50. 2, Edmonton, Barrie 1 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 19:27 (pp). Penalties_Borgen, SEA (Tripping), 19:01. Second Period_3, Seattle, Beniers 1 (Soucy, Burakovsky), 11:11. Penalties_Geekie, SEA (Cross Checking), 11:55. Third Period_4, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (McDavid, Barrie), 4:56. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 1, 15:27. 6, Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
Higuain and Inter Miami host CF Montreal

CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +138, Inter Miami CF +165, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals...
Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

