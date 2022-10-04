Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Eckersley saves four games in series
1943 — Bob Hoernschemeyer throws six touchdown passes, an NCAA record for a freshman, to lead Indiana past Nebraska 54-13. 1965 — The United States wins the Ryder Cup 19½-12½ at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Arnold Palmer clinches the title, beating Peter Butler 2 up. It’s the 13th victory for the Americans in this event, which began in 1927. Britain, a three-time winner, last won in 1957.
Seattle 4, Toronto 0
LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1), off Manoah. RBIs_Suárez 2 (2), Raleigh 2 (2). Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Kelenic 2); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3. Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Hernández.
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-homered for Dickerson in the 7th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 8th. c-singled for DeLuzio in the 9th. 1-ran for Bohm in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Yepez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs_Bohm (1), Segura 2 (2), Stott (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Yepez 2 (2), Gorman (1). SF_Schwarber.
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1
A-struck out for Nido in the 7th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th. LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), off Scherzer; Grisham (1), off Scherzer; Profar (1), off Scherzer; Machado (1), off Scherzer; Escobar (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Bell 2 (2), Grisham (1), Profar 3 (3), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2). CS_Kim (1).
Philadelphia hosts Toronto with chance to secure top seed
The Philadelphia Union can clinch first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over visiting Toronto FC Sunday. Entering
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TB Glasnow(R)220-01.350-00.000-01.350-2 CLE McKenzie(R)12:07p313011-112.965-32.776-83.1119-11 STL Mikolas(R)8:37p333212-133.296-32.386-104.1018-14 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
San Diego leads series 1-0
LOB_N.Y. Mets 15, San Diego 6. 2B_Escobar, Kim, Nola. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Profar, Machado, Grisham, Bell. RBIs_Escobar, Profar 3, Machado, Grisham, Bell 2. SB_Marte 2, Lindor. CS_Kim. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce Dreckman. T_Game 1 at New...
Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Hitting Prospect Among Players Joining Workouts in LA This Weekend
Your Los Angeles Dodgers are brining back some familiar faces to prepare for their postseason run
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series
Terry Francona and Andres Gimenez were both upset with a call that didn't go Cleveland's way.
Etienne leads the Columbus Crew against Orlando City
Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +106, Columbus +238, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Derrick Etienne leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Orlando City fresh off of...
Win and you’re in as Crew meet Orlando City
The matchup Sunday between the Columbus Crew and host Orlando City has nine scenarios involving the three teams fighting for
Los Angeles FC looks for 20th win of season, hosts Nashville
Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -164, Nashville SC +371, Draw +331; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC looks for its 20th win of the season when it faces Nashville. LAFC...
Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Chicago 131, Denver 113
DENVER (113) Gordon 4-7 5-6 14, Porter Jr. 8-17 0-0 20, Jordan 3-5 1-2 7, Caldwell-Pope 2-3 0-0 4, Murray 0-4 2-2 2, Cancar 0-3 0-0 0, Je.Green 3-6 0-0 7, Nnaji 2-7 2-2 7, Brown 1-4 1-2 4, Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Hyland 7-14 6-7 24, J.White 1-2 0-0 2, Reed 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Watson 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 41-88 17-21 113.
New Orleans 107, Detroit 101
DETROIT (101) Bagley III 3-6 0-1 6, Bey 6-17 6-6 23, Stewart 5-9 2-3 14, Cunningham 4-8 0-1 10, Ivey 2-12 9-9 14, Livers 2-5 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 3-9 0-0 8, Joseph 2-7 2-3 7, K.Hayes 1-7 3-4 5, Key 3-5 3-4 10. Totals 31-85 25-31 101. NEW ORLEANS (107)
Boston 112, Charlotte 103
BOSTON (112) Brown 6-14 2-3 19, G.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Vonleh 6-8 2-2 14, Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, White 6-10 4-5 18, Griffin 1-6 4-4 7, Jackson 6-14 0-0 16, Layman 1-4 2-2 5, Samanic 0-1 0-0 0, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 15-17 112.
Edmonton 5, Seattle 3
Edmonton104—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev, Borgen), 12:50. 2, Edmonton, Barrie 1 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 19:27 (pp). Penalties_Borgen, SEA (Tripping), 19:01. Second Period_3, Seattle, Beniers 1 (Soucy, Burakovsky), 11:11. Penalties_Geekie, SEA (Cross Checking), 11:55. Third Period_4, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (McDavid, Barrie), 4:56. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 1, 15:27. 6, Seattle,...
Higuain and Inter Miami host CF Montreal
CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +138, Inter Miami CF +165, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals...
Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak
Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
