Seattle-Toronto Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez hit by pitch. Ty France grounds out to shallow infield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Alek Manoah. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep right field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Mitch Haniger grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Carlos Santana called out on strikes.
Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The...
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series
Terry Francona and Andres Gimenez were both upset with a call that didn't go Cleveland's way.
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
This Date in Baseball-Eckersley saves four ALCS games
1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
