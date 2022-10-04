Read full article on original website
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1
A-struck out for Nido in the 7th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th. LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), off Scherzer; Grisham (1), off Scherzer; Profar (1), off Scherzer; Machado (1), off Scherzer; Escobar (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Bell 2 (2), Grisham (1), Profar 3 (3), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2). CS_Kim (1).
San Diego leads series 1-0
LOB_N.Y. Mets 15, San Diego 6. 2B_Escobar, Kim, Nola. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Profar, Machado, Grisham, Bell. RBIs_Escobar, Profar 3, Machado, Grisham, Bell 2. SB_Marte 2, Lindor. CS_Kim. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce Dreckman. T_Game 1 at New...
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-homered for Dickerson in the 7th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 8th. c-singled for DeLuzio in the 9th. 1-ran for Bohm in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Yepez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs_Bohm (1), Segura 2 (2), Stott (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Yepez 2 (2), Gorman (1). SF_Schwarber.
Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The...
This Date in Baseball-Eckersley saves four ALCS games
1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TB Glasnow(R)220-01.350-00.000-01.350-2 CLE McKenzie(R)12:07p313011-112.965-32.776-83.1119-11 STL Mikolas(R)8:37p333212-133.296-32.386-104.1018-14 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series
Terry Francona and Andres Gimenez were both upset with a call that didn't go Cleveland's way.
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak
Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Today in History: October 8, Don Larsen's perfect game
Today is Saturday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2022. There are 84 days left in the year. On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan. On this date:. In 1914, the World War I song...
