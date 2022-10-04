Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones County VFDs offer fire safety tips
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from a quartet of volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent part of Saturday morning handing out fire safety tips. They also spent part of their time lighting up the faces of young visitors with smiles. Shady Grove, Soso, Sandersville and M & M volunteer...
WDAM-TV
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
WDAM-TV
Petal High latest target of hoax active shooter call
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School is the latest target of a false active shooter hoax call. According to a statement provided by the Petal School District, the Petal Police Department received a phone call regarding an active shooter at Petal High School at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The caller reportedly pretended to be a teacher from the school.
WDAM-TV
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An area law enforcement officer can sniff out missing persons on land and in water, works for multiple counties and has four legs and a tail. Marley, the three-year-old Labradoodle, is Petal’s furry helper in emergencies. “She’s a really good ambassador for the fire department,”...
WDAM-TV
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro murder suspect got a $2 million bond at his first court appearance today. Chance Fabian Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Commander Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department said that officers tried to save Napier...
WDAM-TV
2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program. Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.
WDAM-TV
Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is helping Mississippians fight the opioid epidemic and offering them protection from identity theft. The Attorney General’s office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg on Friday morning. Residents brought sensitive documents for shredding and old or unused prescription...
WDAM-TV
Stolen trailer, mower sought in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a stolen trailer and mower. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a grand larceny case involving a utility trailer and SCAG mower stolen from a residence on J.B. Horne Roads Sunday. FCSO also...
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
WDAM-TV
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department issued multiple charges against a suspect in a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, Chance Fabian Jones is charged with one count of residential burglary, one count of aggravated domestic violence with a firearm, and one count of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Joslin Napier.
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman in connection to a residential burglary on Monday. According to HPD, Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Mamie Street around 6:30 p.m. after leaving a home that she allegedly had broken into and was attempting to stay at.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
