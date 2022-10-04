Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
KMBC.com
Kansas City's drought is the culprit behind a steep increase in water main breaks
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Several neighborhoods in the Kansas City area received warnings Thursday morning about possible low water pressure. The issue? Damaged water lines. Just ask yourself when was the last time you really needed an umbrella in Kansas City?. The area is in the midst of a...
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Citing an increased risk for avian flu, Kansas City Zoo to remove some birds from outdoor habitats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a recent suspected outbreak of avian flu at theDeanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park, Kansas, the Kansas City Zoo has announced it is taking precautions to protect its animals from the disease. Zoo officials said in a news release Friday that starting immediately,...
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
KMBC.com
Much cooler weather arrives in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Much cooler than it has been. High: 58. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Rain Chance: Few light showers mainly on the KS side early. This eve: Friday Night Football: Clear & Calm Mid 40s. Overnight: IMPACT. First frost advisory of the season. Frost adv from...
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
showmeinstitute.org
WATCH: Clay County Voters to Decide on Tax Reduction
In November, voters in Clay County (and also Laclede County) will have the opportunity be the first counties in Missouri to reduce their commercial property surtax rate. See a map of commercial surtax rates across Missouri here. The commercial surtax is a property tax levied at the county level on...
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Garmin asks Olathe for $138M in bonds for second-phase of expansion
Garmin won the green light from Olathe on incentives for the tech manufacturer's $145.9 million second-phase headquarters expansion.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Kansas planning $13k ground radar study for potential unmarked graves at Shawnee Indian Mission
FAIRWAY, Kan. — Kansas state leaders have drawn up plans to spend more than $13,000 on a ground penetrating radar study to search for unmarked graves of Native children at one of the oldest and most significant historical landmarks in the state, according to apartially signed contract obtained by KMBC 9 Investigates.
KMBC.com
KC has chillier temperatures arriving Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pleasant breezes and warm conditions Thursday evening as temps fall back into the 70s. A few clouds roll in ahead of a strong cold front that will pass through early on Friday. Some clouds and even a passing scattered shower are possible with this system.
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
kshb.com
Weather blog: Massive change in weather pattern showing up as new LRC sets up
It has been 20 years since you named my hypothesis of the cycling pattern the LRC. Back in 1987-1988 I firmed up something that I had stumbled across after Oklahoma City had two 1-foot snow storms weeks apart that winter. I noticed something amazing. The weather pattern was cycling and regularly.
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
KMBC.com
BikeWalkKC looks to increase Sports Complex accessibility
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On any given day, you'll find dozens of people riding their bikes along the Rock Island Trail and making their way to the Sports Complex. Several times a year, Waldo resident Kylie Sutter is one of them. "I always tell people Kansas City's a great...
Kansas City Council approves plan to put an end to homelessness
The Kansas City Council approved a resolution Thursday on the "Zero KC" plan. It's supposed to end homelessness in the city.
Comments / 0