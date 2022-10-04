ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Much cooler weather arrives in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Much cooler than it has been. High: 58. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Rain Chance: Few light showers mainly on the KS side early. This eve: Friday Night Football: Clear & Calm Mid 40s. Overnight: IMPACT. First frost advisory of the season. Frost adv from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best

Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
SEDALIA, MO
showmeinstitute.org

WATCH: Clay County Voters to Decide on Tax Reduction

In November, voters in Clay County (and also Laclede County) will have the opportunity be the first counties in Missouri to reduce their commercial property surtax rate. See a map of commercial surtax rates across Missouri here. The commercial surtax is a property tax levied at the county level on...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

KC has chillier temperatures arriving Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pleasant breezes and warm conditions Thursday evening as temps fall back into the 70s. A few clouds roll in ahead of a strong cold front that will pass through early on Friday. Some clouds and even a passing scattered shower are possible with this system.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

BikeWalkKC looks to increase Sports Complex accessibility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On any given day, you'll find dozens of people riding their bikes along the Rock Island Trail and making their way to the Sports Complex. Several times a year, Waldo resident Kylie Sutter is one of them. "I always tell people Kansas City's a great...
KANSAS CITY, MO

