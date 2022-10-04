ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert plus Towns plus Edwards could equal start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Minnesota State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shifts to bench Thursday

Nowell will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers. With D'Angelo Russell set to make his preseason debut Thursday, Nowell will shift to a reserve role against the Lakers. The rest of Minnesota's starters will be Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday

Murray won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his removal may have been simply precautionary. After Friday's game, the Nuggets will have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Downgraded to out

Jokic (wrist) did not travel with the team and has been officially listed as out for Friday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and did not practice Wednesday. However, Winge mentioned that the Nuggets are simply being extra cautious and giving the star big man extra rest. There is no indication that Jokic will miss any regular-season action.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Max Strus
Yardbarker

Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase

During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday

Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time

Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
Yardbarker

Bulls Have Plenty of Work to Do Entering Preseason Game vs. Nuggets

Basketball was back at the United Center Tuesday night. The Bulls dropped their preseason opener 129-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls' front office and head coach Billy Donovan preached continuity all offseason. Bringing back 12 players familiar with the systems should result in more cohesive play and help mask the team's flaws. But the first exhibition contest showed little to no improvement upon last year's core issues.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out Sunday

Thompson (rest/knee) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thompson missed the Warriors' first two preseason matchups and was unable to take part in the team's scrimmage Thursday. As a result, coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the 32-year-old will be held out for a third consecutive game. Thompson's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5

Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Yardbarker

Tyrese Haliburton shines for Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton is currently the face of the Indiana Pacers. He's taking on a leadership role with the franchise, he's supremely talented, and he is still growing and improving in several areas. "Tyrese is a great leader," Pacers forward James Johnson said earlier this week. "He's vocal, he knows what...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction

Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday

Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy