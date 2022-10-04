ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Frasier’ Sequel With Kelsey Grammer Greenlit at Paramount+

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Fewer nuts, more money: Frasier is back. A sequel series to the iconic NBC sitcom has been greenlit by Paramount+, with Kelsey Grammer set to return to play its titular psychiatrist-turned-radio-personality. Grammer will also executive produce the show, according to Deadline, which first reported the pickup. The series order comes more than a year and a half after the streaming giant announced it was developing a Frasier reboot, with the new installment expected to feature Frasier Crane in a new city. Other former cast members, including David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz), aren’t expected to be series regulars this time around, with guest appearances still a possibility. (John Mahoney, who played salt-of-the-earth Crane patriarch Martin, died in 2018.) Grammer, a four-time Emmy winner for Frasier , told Deadline in July that he had “cried” running through one of the final drafts of the first episode.

