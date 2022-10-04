Read full article on original website
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
‘Cost Of Living’ Broadway Review: A Pulitzer Winner Examines People Who Need People
A Pulitzer Prize can be a burden, one must assume, trumpeting expectations and pumping reputations from a distance. Martyna Majok‘s Cost of Living won the trophy in 2018, and that victory has been mentioned often in the lead-up to the play’s opening on Broadway tonight in a Manhattan Theatre Club production at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. An often moving, not quite as often cloying but generally disappointing quadruple portrait of two “differently abled” people — the term is loathed by at least one of them — and the not-quite-prepared caregivers enlisted to assist them, Cost of Living does better as...
classicfm.com
Meet Abel Selaocoe, South African cellist, and the Southbank Centre’s newest artist in residence
We talk to genre-bending cellist Abel Selaocoe at London’s Southbank Centre, as he performs two exclusive new tracks from his new album. The 30-year-old cellist Abel Selaocoe released his debut album, Where Is Home (Hae Ke Kae), at the end of last month with Warner Classics. Classic FM met...
xpn.org
The Mavericks Are Going Back To Their Roots On ‘En Español’
Last year, Americana favorites The Mavericks celebrated their 30th anniversary. And to kick off the band’s fourth decade, they’re going back to their roots on their new album, En Español. Though they’ve done some songs in Spanish in the past, En Español (as the title suggests) is their first album entirely in Spanish. In this session, I’ll be chatting with Mavericks band leader Raul Malo and guitarist Eddie Perez about the record, a collection of originals, as well as their own versions of a diverse selections of Latin American classics, some of which they remember from their own childhood.
Alastair Putt obituary
Other lives: Composer, singer and guitarist whose works were performed widely, including at the BBC Proms
‘1776’ Broadway Review: A New World Declares Independence
Near the start of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of the musical 1776, a cast made entirely of actors who identify as female, transgender and nonbinary, with multiple representations of race and ethnicity, step into the gold-buckled shoes, literally, of the men who would come to be called the founding fathers. We can only imagine how things might turn out differently, both for the musical and in some alternate real-life universe. In some ways, not much changes. Members of the Continental Congress still bicker, fight and ever so slowly hash out the details of what will become the Declaration of...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
operawire.com
Casta a Diva – Lydnsy Spence on the Challenges of Digging into the True Story of Maria Callas the Woman
Look at most books about opera legend Maria Callas and you’ll recognize some iconic representation of the famed diva. But glance at the cover for “Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas” by Lyndsy Spence and you’ll find something else. Instead of seeing the soprano look back at the reader, what we get is a black and white image of Callas covering her face with her hand, her features completely obscured from view. She’s not looking at us but intentionally hiding from view.
Slipped Disc
Peter Gelb gets renamed
It has been requested that the boss of the Metropolitan Opera is to be known henceforth as the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Ms Shrem, a Florentine, made her fortune selling Gucci in the US. From her cv: ‘During the 1960s through the early 1970s, she had her own company...
World Screen News
Eagle Eye Drama Launching New Indie in Belgium
Eagle Eye Drama, which is behind such shows as Professor T, Suspect, Hotel Portofino and Before We Die, has set up the new Belgium-based production company Happy Duck Films. Award-winning director Dries Vos (The Day, Professor T, Suspect) and producer Hiskia Van Aert (Undercover, Tabula Rasa, Rough Justice) have been tapped to lead the new venture, which will be based in Flanders and will be producing a wide range of English-language titles.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Rijksmuseum – Dolls’ Houses
Jeroen Krabbe is a famous Dutch actor and film director who has appeared in more than 60 films. He is also a well known painter. Now 77, in this lovely video, he takes us on an enchanting tour of two of the dolls’ houses in the Rijksmuseum. He explains that, as a child, he loved to come to the museum to see these amazingly detailed miniature grand dwellings, dating from the 16th century, and that now he brings his grandchildren to see how some people lived at that time.
Essence
Solange Knowles Left The Audience In Awe At Her NYC Ballet Debut
"It’s not that Knowles is the first or second black woman capable of composing a ballet for the NYCB, but she does feel perfect for it." On Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
This viral Miami Boys Choir TikTok video is spreading Jewish joy
Since early September, a 2008 Miami Boys Choir video of "Yerushalayim" ("Jerusalem" in Hebrew) has attracted more than 8.7 million views on TikTok. Chananya Begun, who runs the account and whose father founded the group, opens up about the positive reactions.
Review: SF Opera’s sparse ‘Eugene Onegin’ lacks elegance, passion deserving of classic
From the first curtain, it looked as if Tchaikovky’s lush opera drama “Eugene Onegin,” now playing at San Francisco Opera, was going to be a complete sleeper. Voices were muted, orchestral balances were shaky, and Robert Carsen’s much-acclaimed production lacked even a whiff of Russian imperial elegance.
themarginalian.org
Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens: Arthur Rackham’s Haunting Illustrations for the Barrie Classic
In the first years of the twentieth century, a strange book titled The Little White Bird, or Adventures in Kensington Gardens enchanted readers with its fusion of whimsy and dark humor, its way of addressing adults in a way that honors the eternal child alive in each of us, and especially with one of its characters: a small boy named Peter Pan.
‘Miracle find’: rare Don Quixote and short stories could sell for €900k
Sotheby’s describes 17th-century Cervantes editions as a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for collectors
Limberlost by Robbie Arnott review – a sweet and moving song of man and landscape
Some small, personal mythologies are inevitable: stories that get told and retold – to others, to ourselves. For Ned, the main character in Tasmanian Robbie Arnott’s third novel, these coalesce around a single teenage summer. His brothers – “soundless, inscrutable” Bill; charming, reckless Toby – are away at war. His father and sister, Maggie, are stoic but distant, racked by unspoken dread. All three get on with the business of the family orchard in the island’s north (Limberlost, named for the natural haven in Ned’s dead mother’s favourite book). Ned is otherwise left largely to his own devices. Specifically, hunting rabbits to sell for pelts, to buy a boat. Or, not so much a boat as “what he’d feel in the grip of its planks”: a soft freedom, a means to enact competence, physically, in the world.
