Some Unit 4 parents say community focus groups disorganized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Unit 4 School District and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies began their focus groups this week to get community input into possible solutions to replace the district's current School of Choice program. Some Unit 4 parents, though, are upset with the way they say the process...
CU 'One-to-One' Mentoring Program announces upcoming dates
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana 'One-to-One" mentoring program announced upcoming training dates for their mentors. The CU 'One-to-One" mentoring program is a cross-distance program between Unit 4's Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program started about 28 years ago and is still a top priority for Unit 4...
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
New ambulance service now in session
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
Urbana Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Fire Protection Week runs from October 9 through October 15. This year's Fire Protection Week campaign is "Fire won't wait, plan your escape." The Urbana Fire...
Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
18-year-old drowns at Kickapoo State Park
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An 18-year-old has died at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Anreo X. Woods of Danville. His body was found Thursday evening after he drowned. An autopsy is set for Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion...
Train car derails in Villa Grove
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — A train car derailed on Wednesday in Villa Grove near South Main Street, just east of the depot. City officials were notified around 7:30 p.m. All crossings within the city are currently blocked at this time. Emergency crews and local officials are working...
Family displaced after Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
Teen sentenced in connection with Lyft driver's death
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign teen was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon after being sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation for his role in the murder of Kristian Philpotts. Philpotts was driving for Lyft in January when he was fatally shot in the...
3 arrested in central Illinois after multiple drugs found in car
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people from Ohio were arrested Thursday in Urbana. The Urbana Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle stored at Tatman's Towing. Police say that they learned that prior to their arrival, one of the people involved with that vehicle had come to...
U of I expects biggest crowd of season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
The Centennial Chargers begin the season unbeaten
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — For the centennial chargers, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. When Kyle Jackson took over the program in 2019, they were coming off a 2-7 season and in his first season, the team went winless, finishing 0-9, suffering many lopsided losses. As seasons went...
Champaign driver injured when his vehicle was hijacked
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a vehicle hijacking that happened at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive in Champaign. When officers arrived at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Champaign reported he had been rear-ended by an SUV. After the...
Man arrested after pointing gun at Rantoul Pizza Pub customers, police say
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at customers inside a pizza restaurant. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rantoul Pizza Pub located at 114 E Congress Ave. Officers arrived shortly after the suspect fled.
Terrance Shannon Jr. named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In a little over three weeks, Illinois men's basketball debuts their highly touted 2022 team that everyone has been talking about in the college basketball world for months. Fighting Illini senior guard and Texas tech transfer Terrance Shannon Jr. has been named to the Preseason All-Big...
Woman arrested after threatening man with knife, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after the University of Illinois Police Department said she was threatening a man with a knife. U of I police arrested Evelyn D. Bellamy, 47, of Champaign, around 12:44 a.m. for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
