Fishtown Music & Arts Festival
Fishtown Music & Arts Festival is Philadelphia’s newest community block party, helmed by Founders and long-time Fishtown residents Anthony and Nikki Talarico. The freshly-minted festival aims to bring all aspects of what makes the Fishtown neighborhood so great together for a one-day celebration of its residents. Fishtown Music & Arts Festival will run from 11am – 10pm, and take place on Front Street, between Girard and Master Streets.
2022 Delco Film Festival
The Delco Film Festival showcases cinematic talent from Delaware County, Pennsylvania and beyond. This two-day event starts Friday night usually with short films and ends with the featured films on Saturday evening. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/delcofilmfestival/
Jazz and Art in the Park presented by Sharon Hill Art & Cultural Commission
Annual live Jazz and Fine Art Festival with vendors, food, and a children’s pavilion.
Oktoberfest Main Line
A family-friendly tradition! Kids have a FREE play area with games, prizes, crafts, face painting, and bouncy-houses! For the kids-at-heart, there's live entertainment, food, and a selection of great local brews!. Rain or Shine under a big festival tent. Hosted by the Rotary Club of the Upper Main Line. 100%...
State Street Movie Night Presents: ‘Carnival Of Souls’
SSMN officially kicks off its Fall slate by dipping back into the public domain with Herk Harvey’s innovative indie classic ‘Carnival of Souls’, a cheapie chiller that directly influenced an entire generation of horror giants, guest hosted by Jenn Walsh!. SSMN is a film screening and discussion...
Autumn Arts & Crafts ~ Family First Fridays
"Family First Fridays" are back @ PAC! Join us to kick off with “Autumn Arts & Crafts” on Friday October 7th at 6:30pm. Enjoy a mini-fall festival with stories, creating luminaries and other ‘make and take’ crafts and collages to decorate your house for the season. Teaching artist, Allison DeSalvo's World of Song will present the program followed by light refreshments. Free - donations appreciated to support building a creative community!
Mineral Treasures Outdoor Show
Join us at our Annual Fall Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show on Oct. 8, 2022 from 10-6pm at St. Michael's Pavilion (400 Jacobs St., Mont Clare, PA)!. We've been putting on 20+ years of exciting shows for collectors of all levels. Expect over 30 of the most professional vendors showcasing their finest collections for you to browse and purchase.
Friends Fall Festival
Downingtown Friends Meeting will host their annual Friends Fall Festival on Saturday, October 8, from 9am to 4pm. Shopping - quality thrifting at great discounts will be available, as will goods sold by craft artisans, and a silent auction featuring local services provided by the community. Food - think homemade...
Ukelele Workshop
Strum and sing and write a song with Ms. Joy at the Upper Darby Sellers Memorial Library’s Ukulele Workshop!. This event is open to children in grades 1-5. Ukuleles generously provided by the Schoener MusicMan Academy. Registration and more information: https://delcolibraries.libcal.com/event/9613588.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
CORA Fest 2022
IT’S BACK! MARK CORA’S 2ND ANNUAL CORA FEST DOWN IN YOUR CALENDARS AND JOIN US FOR A FUN-FILLED DAY OF LIVE MUSIC, KIDS SHOWS, FREE MENTAL HEALTH SCREENINGS, MAGIC, BUBBLES, CONFETTI, FOOD TRUCKS AND SO MUCH MORE! IF YOU JOINED US LAST YEAR, YOU’LL KNOW THIS IS NOT AN EVENT TO BE MISSED!
Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade
Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.
Doylestown Native, Rock Legend Worked On Music For Upcoming Children’s Movie Featuring Beloved Character
The Doylestown rocker has used his talents for an upcoming kids movie. A big name in the alternative rock scene, who resides in Bucks County, recently announced his work on an upcoming children’s movie. Anthony Green, a rock legend with deep roots in Doylestown, just announced that he recently...
Walking in William Still's Steps: Guided Hike + Discussion
The 3.5 mile loop hike will visit places of historical significance, some with connections to the Underground Railroad. Stops include: Ridgeland Mansion (c.1762), Boelsen Cottage (c.1674), Belmont Mansion (c.1742), and physical remnants of the Philadelphia & Columbia Railroad, which was a means of clandestine conveyance for freedom seekers in the mid-19th century. Preview of the hike route HERE.
Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum preps for grand opening
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum in Birdsboro is gearing up for its long-anticipated opening on Sunday. "There's a lot of specialties in a lot of these cars that make them really unique," said Robert Venditti, museum curator and nephew of Louis Mascaro. Venditti said his...
