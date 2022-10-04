ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

phillyfunguide.com

Fishtown Music & Arts Festival

Fishtown Music & Arts Festival is Philadelphia’s newest community block party, helmed by Founders and long-time Fishtown residents Anthony and Nikki Talarico. The freshly-minted festival aims to bring all aspects of what makes the Fishtown neighborhood so great together for a one-day celebration of its residents. Fishtown Music & Arts Festival will run from 11am – 10pm, and take place on Front Street, between Girard and Master Streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

2022 Delco Film Festival

The Delco Film Festival showcases cinematic talent from Delaware County, Pennsylvania and beyond. This two-day event starts Friday night usually with short films and ends with the featured films on Saturday evening. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/delcofilmfestival/
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Oktoberfest Main Line

A family-friendly tradition! Kids have a FREE play area with games, prizes, crafts, face painting, and bouncy-houses! For the kids-at-heart, there's live entertainment, food, and a selection of great local brews!. Rain or Shine under a big festival tent. Hosted by the Rotary Club of the Upper Main Line. 100%...
PAOLI, PA
phillyfunguide.com

State Street Movie Night Presents: ‘Carnival Of Souls’

SSMN officially kicks off its Fall slate by dipping back into the public domain with Herk Harvey’s innovative indie classic ‘Carnival of Souls’, a cheapie chiller that directly influenced an entire generation of horror giants, guest hosted by Jenn Walsh!. SSMN is a film screening and discussion...
MEDIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Autumn Arts & Crafts ~ Family First Fridays

"Family First Fridays" are back @ PAC! Join us to kick off with “Autumn Arts & Crafts” on Friday October 7th at 6:30pm. Enjoy a mini-fall festival with stories, creating luminaries and other ‘make and take’ crafts and collages to decorate your house for the season. Teaching artist, Allison DeSalvo's World of Song will present the program followed by light refreshments. Free - donations appreciated to support building a creative community!
SWARTHMORE, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Mineral Treasures Outdoor Show

Join us at our Annual Fall Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show on Oct. 8, 2022 from 10-6pm at St. Michael's Pavilion (400 Jacobs St., Mont Clare, PA)!. We've been putting on 20+ years of exciting shows for collectors of all levels. Expect over 30 of the most professional vendors showcasing their finest collections for you to browse and purchase.
MONT CLARE, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Friends Fall Festival

Downingtown Friends Meeting will host their annual Friends Fall Festival on Saturday, October 8, from 9am to 4pm. Shopping - quality thrifting at great discounts will be available, as will goods sold by craft artisans, and a silent auction featuring local services provided by the community. Food - think homemade...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Ukelele Workshop

Strum and sing and write a song with Ms. Joy at the Upper Darby Sellers Memorial Library’s Ukulele Workshop!. This event is open to children in grades 1-5. Ukuleles generously provided by the Schoener MusicMan Academy. Registration and more information: https://delcolibraries.libcal.com/event/9613588.
UPPER DARBY, PA
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
phillyfunguide.com

CORA Fest 2022

IT’S BACK! MARK CORA’S 2ND ANNUAL CORA FEST DOWN IN YOUR CALENDARS AND JOIN US FOR A FUN-FILLED DAY OF LIVE MUSIC, KIDS SHOWS, FREE MENTAL HEALTH SCREENINGS, MAGIC, BUBBLES, CONFETTI, FOOD TRUCKS AND SO MUCH MORE! IF YOU JOINED US LAST YEAR, YOU’LL KNOW THIS IS NOT AN EVENT TO BE MISSED!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Walking in William Still's Steps: Guided Hike + Discussion

The 3.5 mile loop hike will visit places of historical significance, some with connections to the Underground Railroad. Stops include: Ridgeland Mansion (c.1762), Boelsen Cottage (c.1674), Belmont Mansion (c.1742), and physical remnants of the Philadelphia & Columbia Railroad, which was a means of clandestine conveyance for freedom seekers in the mid-19th century. Preview of the hike route HERE.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum preps for grand opening

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum in Birdsboro is gearing up for its long-anticipated opening on Sunday. "There's a lot of specialties in a lot of these cars that make them really unique," said Robert Venditti, museum curator and nephew of Louis Mascaro. Venditti said his...
BIRDSBORO, PA

