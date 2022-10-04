"Family First Fridays" are back @ PAC! Join us to kick off with “Autumn Arts & Crafts” on Friday October 7th at 6:30pm. Enjoy a mini-fall festival with stories, creating luminaries and other ‘make and take’ crafts and collages to decorate your house for the season. Teaching artist, Allison DeSalvo's World of Song will present the program followed by light refreshments. Free - donations appreciated to support building a creative community!

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO