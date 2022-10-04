Read full article on original website
Related
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Yardbarker
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s what the Lions are saying about former head coach Matt Patricia ahead of Sunday’s matchup
The Patriots' offensive line coach/senior football advisor will face off against his former team for the first time on Sunday. As Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia prepares to face his old team on Sunday, some of his former players weighed in on his new role with New England.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA・
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Lions game
The Patriots are slight favorites at home as Bailey Zappe will likely start Sunday's game. That determination of the schedule has to be considered relative to where the New England Patriots are concerned. When you consider that the team, already on its third-string quarterback, hasn’t beaten anybody except Mitch Trubisky, the upcoming ease of the schedule comes with some trepidation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett told dad he would bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh
The Steelers NFL-best six Super Bowl titles (tied with the Patriots) came with Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at QB. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett expects to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. After his post-draft tour of the Steelers' side of the facility, Pickett spoke with his...
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
It is not an insult to suggest that Cooper Rush has probably hit his ceiling. Meanwhile, one NFL expert thinks the Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott back in order to reach theirs. "If they are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots. Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach...
Gisele Threatened to Divorce Tom Years Before She Hired a Lawyer—Their Marriage Can’t Be ‘Repaired’
Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation
After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
Comments / 1