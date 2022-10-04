ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details

It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."

LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Lions game

The Patriots are slight favorites at home as Bailey Zappe will likely start Sunday's game. That determination of the schedule has to be considered relative to where the New England Patriots are concerned. When you consider that the team, already on its third-string quarterback, hasn’t beaten anybody except Mitch Trubisky, the upcoming ease of the schedule comes with some trepidation.
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Gisele Threatened to Divorce Tom Years Before She Hired a Lawyer—Their Marriage Can’t Be ‘Repaired’

Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?  Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation

After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
