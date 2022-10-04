Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Wide Receiver Signing News
Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is reportedly expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. The Cardinals dropped Isabella from their roster on Tuesday and he cleared waivers earlier this afternoon. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "The Baltimore...
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
Atlanta Falcons release defensive tackle Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday. Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of
New England Patriots Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve
Brian Hoyer didn't get much time to prove himself as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. Replacing the injured Mac Jones, Hoyer suffered a concussion early in Week 4's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Regardless of Jones' status, the veteran won't see the field for a while. Per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teddy Bridgewater: Hill and Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL
Fans are worried about how the offense production will take a hit with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, Hill & Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL. Although some fans might be worried, the truth is Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t need a wizard at QB to make it work, sure, Teddy Bridgewater is not as good as Tua Tagovailoa. But he’s good enough to find his playmakers in space and let them do the damage.
Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their...
thecomeback.com
Report reveals how Tom Brady & Gisele can save marriage
The marriage between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to be on life support as both parties have hired divorce attorneys and Gisele recently stopped wearing her wedding ring, but apparently, there is still one way for the couple to mend their relationship. According...
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Odell Beckham Jr. Seems To Hint At Interest In Signing With Packers
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch seems to officially be on in the NFL. The former All-Pro wide receiver is arguably the best free agent in the league and he remains unsigned because he is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl while playing with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, it appears the Green Bay Packers are a potential front-runner to sign him.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers: Report
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 7th, 2022 | Presented by Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Broncos elevated RB Devine Ozigbo and S Anthony Harris. Seahawks worked out LB Kuony Deng, LB Charles Snowden, LB Deandre Johnson, and LB Zach McCloud. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Vikings Week 5 injury report: Latest on Za'Darius Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.
The Vikings linebacker and second-round pick are off to a good start to play against the Bears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
John Lynch, DeMeco Ryans praise 49ers safeties Talanoa Hufanga, Tashaun Gipson
Jimmie Ward returned to practice this week and could be activated off the injured reserve list before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson have been playing well in his absence. Ward joked that maybe the Niners didn't even need him. "I'm very eager [to...
Ravens sign LB A.J. Klein to active roster from Giants' practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2022 season. The game will fall on Sunday Night Football, which will mark the first prime time game of Baltimore’s season. The Ravens have been shuffling their roster around in the wake of injuries, and...
Giants' Tyrod Taylor, Wan'Dale Robinson among 7 ruled out vs. Packers
The New York Giants visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London and will do so down a number of players. Earlier in the week, cornerback Aaron Robinson was placed on injured reserve (IR) and then on Friday, the team ruled out an additional seven players. Among them is...
thecomeback.com
Mike Trout hits career-longest home run in final at-bat of 2022
The final day of the 2022 MLB regular season featured memorable home runs for each club in the Oakland Athletics’ 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. For the A’s, Stephen Vogt homered — and was jubilant around the bases — in the final plate appearance of his major-league career.
Comments / 0