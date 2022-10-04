Here's When You Can Buy Tickets To See Ed Sheeran At Gillette Stadium

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran is bringing his "+–=÷x" (Mathematics) Tour to thousands of fans around the world, including those at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The English musician will give the crowd the "Shivers" when he stops by the stadium with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn on July 1, 2023.

Ed Sheeran is bringing his +–=÷x Tour to Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023 with special guests Khalid & Rosa Linn! Sign... Posted by Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 3, 2022

The 76-show tour will be in support of Sheeran's fifth and most recent album, "=" (Equals) which was released in October 2021. The last time Sheeran played at Gillette was during his "x" (Multiply) Tour in 2014.

Fans looking to feed their good "Bad Habits" and sign up for early access tickets can do so on Sunday, Oct. 9, Gillette said on Facebook . Otherwise, pre-sale tickets go live on Oct. 12

More information about the tour can be found online.