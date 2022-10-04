Read full article on original website
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
Arkansas experts share tips on how to keep children safe from harming themselves with guns
ARKANSAS, USA — Following the tragedy on Tuesday night where a one-year-old reportedly shot herself in Little Rock, the Police Department reminded all gun owners how to store them safely, so this doesn't happen again. "It's a very tragic situation. It's very sad," Sergeant Michael Lundy said. Lundy said...
LRSD: Central High student caught with gun, marijuana on bus
The principal of Little Rock Central High School said a student suspected of having marijuana on a school bus was also found with a gun.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas brings award-winning frights to Little Rock
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Their hard work and dedication have paid off in many awards.
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday.
2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody
CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
North Little Rock offers support after deadly apartment fire
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The past 24 hours have not been easy for those living at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock. "You wake up with nothing," said Pastor Eric Crowder-Jones. "How can you move forward? How can you meander past this particular pain?" A...
Benton implements bike dismount zones downtown
BENTON, Ark. — Recent clear weather has many of us eager to get out for a walk or a bike ride, but sometimes walkers and cyclists don't mix so well. City leaders in Benton implemented dismount zones for cyclists, skateboarders, and other riders on sidewalks to keep everyone safer.
Police responded to crash involving 2 school busses in southwest Little Rock
Police are responding to reports of a crash involving two school buses Tuesday afternoon in southwest Little Rock.
Prosthetic leg helps Batesville alpaca get back on its feet
Alpacas are unique animals in Arkansas, but one in Batesville stands out even more. It has a custom prosthetic leg that keeps it moving.
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
The ghosts of Mount Holly Cemetery are returning
Tales of the Crypt at Mount Holly Cemetery is Back!
I-40 westbound lanes clear after fire truck, tractor accident near Conway
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Officials have said that westbound traffic is now clear on I-40 in Faulkner County. There was originally a traffic blockage just north of Conway after an accident involving two fire trucks and a tractor trailer. The blockage was impacting I-40 westbound near mile 122.5 as...
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year: Jackie and Duffie Banks Family
The Banks family has been selected as the 2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year. Jackie, his wife Duffie, and their two children, Jake and Emma, reside in Stuttgart. A Jack of all trades. Before farming professionally, Jackie had several successful careers. He was a basketball player, a...
