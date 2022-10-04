ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

Cabot, AR
Cabot, AR
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Benton implements bike dismount zones downtown

BENTON, Ark. — Recent clear weather has many of us eager to get out for a walk or a bike ride, but sometimes walkers and cyclists don't mix so well. City leaders in Benton implemented dismount zones for cyclists, skateboarders, and other riders on sidewalks to keep everyone safer.
BENTON, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

