Politics

WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EDUCATION
wvpublic.org

Justice Floats Rebate Plan On Vehicle Tax

Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are promoting Amendment 2 to the state constitution. If passed, it would allow them to change or eliminate property taxes in the state. One tax they propose to eliminate is the state vehicle tax. Gov. Jim Justice is actively campaigning against Amendment 2 around...
INCOME TAX
State
West Virginia State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gov. Justice speaks against Amendment 2 in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — With Babydog in tow, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice met with Parkersburg officials and locals at the Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex on Tuesday to discuss his opposition to Amendment 2 on the upcoming general election ballot. Justice was joined by state Secretary of Revenue Dave...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Williamson Daily News

Woody Thrasher: Drop the politics; say yes on Amendment 2

By voting for Amendment 2 on November 8, you will provide a path for the Legislature to reduce your taxes. Voting for Amendment 2 would allow the Legislature to eliminate the annual tax paid on cars, trucks and ATVs. For businesses, it means not having to pay yearly for the same piece of equipment and for the inventory on its shelves — taxes that seem to penalize investment in West Virginia.
ELECTIONS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia allowed to have non public school scholarship program

A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools by offering them state-funded scholarships will be able to resume, after the state Supreme Court issued an order Thursday reversing a lower court’s ruling. The Hope Scholarship Program, which was scheduled to commence this school year and is one […]
EDUCATION
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAP

State leaders discuss West Virginia School Safety Initative

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Safer schools in West Virginia, leaders say, is the goal of the West Virginia Safety School Initiative. The $2 million plan was announced on Tuesday. West Virginia state leaders hope this plan will help prevent the unthinkable, an act of violence at a school. Rob Cunningham,...
EDUCATION
WDTV

Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
POLITICS
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV

