Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
wvpublic.org
Justice Floats Rebate Plan On Vehicle Tax
Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are promoting Amendment 2 to the state constitution. If passed, it would allow them to change or eliminate property taxes in the state. One tax they propose to eliminate is the state vehicle tax. Gov. Jim Justice is actively campaigning against Amendment 2 around...
WTAP
Nov. ballot measure looks to allow incorporation of W.Va. religious institutions
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Nov., West Virginians will decide whether to allow religious institutions, like houses of worship, to incorporate. The Mountain State stands alone in the country in blocking the practice as of now. If passed -- Amendment 3 would allow voters to reverse the rule, and give...
woay.com
West Virginia Board of Education President L. Paul Hardesty responds to Hope Scholarship decision
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) President L. Paul Hardesty shared his thoughts in an open letter following the state Supreme Court’s decision to approve the Hope Scholarship Act. Hardesty states the BOW respects the Court’s decision and plans to move forward with the legislation as...
West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions
West Virginia Democrats are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those who have been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in West Virginia after President Joe Biden did the same federally on Thursday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gov. Justice speaks against Amendment 2 in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — With Babydog in tow, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice met with Parkersburg officials and locals at the Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex on Tuesday to discuss his opposition to Amendment 2 on the upcoming general election ballot. Justice was joined by state Secretary of Revenue Dave...
Williamson Daily News
Woody Thrasher: Drop the politics; say yes on Amendment 2
By voting for Amendment 2 on November 8, you will provide a path for the Legislature to reduce your taxes. Voting for Amendment 2 would allow the Legislature to eliminate the annual tax paid on cars, trucks and ATVs. For businesses, it means not having to pay yearly for the same piece of equipment and for the inventory on its shelves — taxes that seem to penalize investment in West Virginia.
West Virginia allowed to have non public school scholarship program
A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools by offering them state-funded scholarships will be able to resume, after the state Supreme Court issued an order Thursday reversing a lower court’s ruling. The Hope Scholarship Program, which was scheduled to commence this school year and is one […]
Where to vote early in Harrison County, West Virginia
The General Election is inching closer each day and West Virginia counties are preparing for voters to start casting their ballots.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
Metro News
West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
woay.com
West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Democratic Party leader Mike Pushkin urges Governor Justice to issue pardons for West Virginians convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession. President Biden announced yesterday that he would pardon thousands of Americans with simple possession of marijuana charges stating no one should be in jail just for...
WTAP
State leaders discuss West Virginia School Safety Initative
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Safer schools in West Virginia, leaders say, is the goal of the West Virginia Safety School Initiative. The $2 million plan was announced on Tuesday. West Virginia state leaders hope this plan will help prevent the unthinkable, an act of violence at a school. Rob Cunningham,...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
WDTV
Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
wchstv.com
POLL: What issue will motivate you the most to vote in Nov. 8 election in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — When West Virginia voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election, they will undoubtedly have some primary reasons that will drive them to the polls. Eyewitness News wants to know what issue will most motivate you to vote. Take our poll below and weigh...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
