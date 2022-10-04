ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

wnewsj.com

East Clinton FFA Soil Judging teams excel, with one qualifying for Nationals

East Clinton’s Ag and Urban Soil Judging teams joined the almost 90 teams in attendance Saturday at the annual FFA state competition. Over the course of the last few weeks, students have learned to recognize problems with soil, evaluate slope, and find the best management practices that correlate with the soil-forming factors they find.
CLINTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton celebvates Senior Night with 3-0 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton senior volleyball players celebrated Senior Night with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play. able to have fun celebrating our 10 seniors,” coach Sarah Sodini said. Trinity Bain had four aces and two digs. Eryn Bowman had five...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Trio of teams earn top 5 seeds in volleyball, soccer sectionals

A trio of teams earned top five seeds in the upcoming soccer and volleyball sectional tournaments, which were posted Sunday on the Southwest District Athletic Board website. In volleyball, East Clinton (16-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Div. III Norwood sectional tournament. The Astros will play Noon Oct. 22 at Norwood High School against either No. 17 Finneytown or No. 18 Georgetown, a match set for 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at NHS.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton JV volleyball notches 2-0 win over G-Men

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-13, 25-15 Monday night. East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 10-0 against SBAAC National Division teams. Colie Murarescu had two points and Makayla Seaman had a kill and an assist. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, three kills,...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Kiwanis welcomes WC hoopsters, has booth at Oktoberfest

Wilmington Kiwanis had a tent and balloons at the recent Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street, promoting Kiwanis to the families in attendance. From left are Vermon L.Dillon, David Burton, and Julie Dean-Garnai. The first program of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club’s new year was last Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church. Kiwanians heard...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Grimes grabs OAC soccer defensive honor

Wilmington College freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes has been the named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Grimes, a freshman from St. Helena, Calif., tallied four saves and allowed one goal as the Fightin’ Quakers went undefeated on the week by downing Capital University 2-1 at home Wednesday and earning a 2-0 shutout on the road at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

EC freshman volleyball finishes with win

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-5, 25-16 Monday night in the team’s season finale. The Astros finish at 6-3, coach Angie Collom said. Emily Arnold had five aces, two good passes, three assists and two kills. Haley Carroll finished with six good passes while Kaylin Childers had an ace, five good passes, two assists and three kills. Karsyn Jamison had six aces, four good passes and three kills. Rhi Lightle had an ace and three good passes. Colie Murarescu had two aces and two kills. Keira Null finished with six good passes, three aces and a kill. Abby Prater had two aces and a good pass.
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Astros forge tie for first in SBAAC National

LEES CREEK — The red-hot East Clinton volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Williamsburg. East Clinton is now tied with Williamsburg for first place in the SBAAC National Division, both teams 10-1 in league play. East Clinton is 18-2 overall while...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win

WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Baldwin-Wallace bumps Wilmington in OAC match

BEREA — Baldwin Wallace swept the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ursprung Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Joy Bebe was the bright spot for the Quakers offensively as the junior had eight kills for the match. Both Andie Dolven and Kyra Frasier dished out nine assists while libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all of NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set, had 17 on the day.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton cross country collecting shoes, donations

The East Clinton cross country program partnered with Sneakers4Fundsto donate and distribute shoes throughout the Sneakers for Good network. The high school and middle school teams are raising money by collecting and recycling gently worn, used and new athletic shoes. Proceeds from the sales of the athletic shoes collected are used to feed, clothe and house families in 25 developing nations.
CLINTON, OH
NewsBreak
Sports
wnewsj.com

East Clinton FFA travels to World Dairy Expo

Seven East Clinton FFA members attended the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin October 2-3. Members Teddy Murphy, Kale Boeckmann, Peyton Spurlock, Dylan Arnold, Owen Roberts, Maddi Frazer, and Sydney Beiting left early Sunday morning and stopped on their way to the expo at Fair Oaks dairy farm in Indiana, and at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois.
CLINTON, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

University of Illinois to present WC’s Trevor Bates with Alumni Award

The University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign — one of Wilmington College President Trevor Bates’ collegiate alma maters — is presenting him with its Distinguished Alumni Award during homecoming ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 14 in Champaign, Ill. UIUC’s College of Applied Health Sciences selected Bates to receive one...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

