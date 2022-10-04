Read full article on original website
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Tesla, Credit Suisse, Polestar, And The Danger Of The Fed Going Too Far
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "The U.S. Dollar Is Superstrong. 8 Ways to Invest Abroad," by Barron's Jack Hough, explores the impact of the U.S. dollar gaining 17% this year, not only on the forex market, but ordinary savers as well.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Kevin O'Leary Won't Stop Buying This Chip Stock
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The S&P 500 ended the week up by 0.83%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down by 0.06% and the Dow Industrials closed 1.53% higher for the week.
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
'Cracks Are Forming' And The Fed Won't Stop Raising Rates Until Something 'Breaks,' Asset Manager Scott Minerd Warns
Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd told CNBC’s audience Thursday that the Federal Reserve will not stop raising interest rates until “something breaks.”. What Happened: Minerd also said to get ready for the Fed to pivot, possibly as soon as November, because from where he stands “cracks are forming.”
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says He Loves Elon Musk For Taking Over Twitter: 'Conservatives Need To Fight Back'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to Twitter on Thursday to express his gratitude to Elon Musk. What Happened: Musk’s agreement to take Twitter Inc. TWTR private is now almost a done deal after the billionaire made a U-turn and proposed to buy the social media giant at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike (NKE) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
'You're Rich, You're Evil': Why Elon Musk Doesn't Get Along With One Of His Children
The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, has also made headlines in recent years for the number of children he has fathered. Elon Musk has said he’s doing his part to help with a declining global population. What Happened: News came out earlier...
DogeChain On The Move, Reaches New Heights In Just 2 Months
By Sept. 5, DogeChain was at 15 million, and the current 50 million reflects a 233% increase in transaction count. DogeChain has introduced the DNS system, which enables users to adopt a readable .doge address. Built by Dogecoin holders, the new blockchain called DogeChain has reached key milestones over the...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
10 Best Inflation Hedges: Stocks, Cryptos, Government Bonds, And Fractional Investing In Rare Items
Serial entrepreneur Andrew Wilkinson, who is the co-founder of Tiny Capital which owns more than 40 companies including Dribble and AeroPress, pegged his 190,000 Twitter followers asking for the best inflation hedges that an investor can purchase right now. “Could be stock, options, bonds, whatever,” Wilkinson said in a Sept....
Trump Could Be Back On Twitter Before Midterm Elections If Elon Musk Closes Deal: Trump Is A 'Twitter Addict'
Elon Musk renewed his interest in Twitter, Inc. TWTR last week after reneging on the deal he struck with the platform in April. What Happened: If the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO succeeds in closing the deal and if he keeps up his earlier commitment, Trump could have his Twitter suspension revoked, allowing him to become a prominent voice on the platform ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm polls, CNBC reported.
