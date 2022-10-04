Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every iPhone owner urged to check for huge change in the next week
CALLING all iPhone owners – an important new update may be on the way. Details of a mysterious new update have appeared online, and it could be just days away. We're currently using iOS 16.0.2 – a newer version of iOS 16 – that was released last month.
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
Apple Insider
This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Phone Arena
Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?
That’s it, folks! This year, Google’s more reasonably priced flagship phones get a legitimate chance to make up some ground in the tough fight against Apple’s flagships in the US, as well as the UK and Europe due to the sky-high prices of the iPhone 14 series outside of North America.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now
If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone SE 4: New leak reveals details of Apple's next compact phone including a lack of Face ID
Apple seems to already have the fourth-gen iPhone SE in the works. A new leak from a generally solid source has now revealed some important details of the compact phone, with Face ID expected to be absent—while a price bump from the iPhone SE (2022) appears to be on the cards as well.
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
Phone Arena
More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival - Apple's plan
Just a few moments after Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra during the "Far Our" event on September 6, I couldn't help but think of an Ultra iPhone. And then, just a few days after the iPhone 14 series was announced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman came out with information about a supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…
Business Insider
iOS 16 has a new feature that lets you mirror your Apple Watch to your iPhone — here's how it works
To mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone, enable the feature in the Accessibility section of the Settings app on your iPhone. The Apple Watch is fully interactive and you can control it using swipes and taps on the iPhone. You need to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Comments / 0