TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 8, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Happiness is sometimes as simple as knowing what happiness is. Shelter and health, good memories and the ability to remember them and make them, having today, having a tomorrow... SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t worry about how things will go because it’s not up to you....
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 8 – October 15
This week, don’t glance in your rearview mirror. Don’t focus on what’s behind you, on what you’ve already left behind, because there is so much in store for your future. Even though you might miss people or places or experiences from yesterday, you need to remember that tomorrow is going to be so much brighter.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, October 2022
The sun is in Venus-ruled Libra, a sign that knows all about the finer things in life, and you, dear Virgo, are focused on themes like money, luxury, your belongings, and security. A lovely gift may come your way as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1! Your wealth can grow and an energy of decadence and abundance flows! Though Jupiter is the planet of luck, it’s also the planet of exaggeration and extravagance, so try not to overspend. Moderation is key.
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 2
A TANGLE of health-based knots can be undone via a determination to do what makes you feel good – without guilt or regret. From this week, looking forward can be your premier tactic. Pluto pushes forward in your ambition zone and a big work invite can be made again.
Virgo—Your October Horoscope Says Money Is Flowing Toward You With Ease, so Claim It
Have you been lusting after an item you’d like to purchase? Are you thinking about your finances more than you’d care to admit? Don’t worry, because your Virgo horoscope for October 2022 is paving the way for an overflow of abundance. As Venus in your second house of cash flow opposes Jupiter in your eighth house of investments, there’s a strong chance you’re getting paid your dues! If you need permission to treat yourself to something nice, here it is. The good news keeps on coming, because on October 2, Mercury retrograde will come to an end, stationing direct in your...
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon's Spiritual Meaning Wants You To Be Selfish
Libra season comes with a lot of amazing things: cooler weather, cuffing season, and a heightened social life, to name a few. But while your relationships with others are bound to thrive, have you considered your relationship with yourself? As a cardinal air sign, Libra can be far more concerned with being liked and accepted by others, but the upcoming full blood moon in Aries will serve as a necessary reminder that maintaining a sense of autonomy doesn’t make you difficult to get along with, it’s what sets you apart from everyone else. That’s why the spiritual meaning of the October 2022 blood moon is all about centering your individuality, even if it means you have to do it alone.
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
TODAY.com
What October's full moon in Aries means for you and your sign
This month's full moon falls on Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. ET. This full moon might seem particularly magical because it reaches peak illumination near the sunset. The moon will appear to pick up the sunset's hues, tinged with red and orange. While the harvest moon was last month (the nickname is given to the full moon that falls closer to the fall equinox), October's will seem more autumnal.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 10/03/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Truth isn't always self-evident. Being sent to the stacks may feel like a fool's errand, but research provides the proof that you need. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Today you receive a timely assist. This person can't do the work for you, but s/he can certainly make life a lot easier.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
How Libra Season Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
Libra, which translates to "scales" in Latin according to Woman & Home, is an astrological sign that prioritizes balance and peace. With Venus as Libra's ruling planet, it comes at no surprise that an influence from the heavenly body associated with love and beauty means Libra season will impact love lives across the zodiac's players. Cosmopolitan even pairs the air sign with the fall phenomenon of "cuffing season," a.k.a. getting into a relationship so you have someone to snuggle when the temperature drops.
Aquarius—Your October Horoscope Predicts a Major Career Change, Thanks to a Solar Eclipse
Nothing compares to the rush of making a connection! Your Aquarius horoscope for October 2022 is filled with social electricity, so don’t hesitate to get out there and mingle. Whether you’re looking for love or friendship, Venus will oppose Jupiter in your chatty third house on October 1, setting you up for a month that widens your network. It’s time to speak your mind and discuss the things that interest you, because that’s the only way you’ll ever find your people. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, you’re feeling equally as inspired to rise up from some...
Guilfordian
Horoscopes: Libra season marks big changes
Aries: There’s a lot of passion driving you this week, and you may be compelled to rush through things without giving them much thought. You may disagree with your partner over finances, but just because they aren’t as bold as you doesn’t mean they are playing it too safe. Let others get involved this week, even if it goes against your fiery instincts.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End
If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and...
The List
