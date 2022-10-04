Libra season comes with a lot of amazing things: cooler weather, cuffing season, and a heightened social life, to name a few. But while your relationships with others are bound to thrive, have you considered your relationship with yourself? As a cardinal air sign, Libra can be far more concerned with being liked and accepted by others, but the upcoming full blood moon in Aries will serve as a necessary reminder that maintaining a sense of autonomy doesn’t make you difficult to get along with, it’s what sets you apart from everyone else. That’s why the spiritual meaning of the October 2022 blood moon is all about centering your individuality, even if it means you have to do it alone.

