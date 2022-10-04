Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rrobserver.com
Rain cancels Saturday Mass Ascension
Chalk up another one to bad weather. Thousands of people were disappointed as Saturday morning’s mass ascension got canceled as a light mist rained down nonstop over the launch field at Balloon Fiesta Park, already made soggy by a cloudburst on Friday evening. Still, a number of pilots set...
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
KRQE News 13
Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain recent cancellations, no refunds given
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta to catch breathtaking views of balloons, but officials said four out of the eight sessions were canceled due to weather for this year's 50th anniversary. "I'm sorry for their experience if they're not able to...
KRQE News 13
Scattered showers continue this weekend
It’s more of the same for us as we begin our weekend: unsettled weather bringing us showers and cool temperatures. The heaviest rain will fall both south and east of the Albuquerque metro where upwards of 2″ of rain could fall. Otherwise drier air with partly to mostly sunny skies will be more common farther north near Colorado. This afternoon lighter showers are falling near Roswell into eastern NM and also over southwest NM near Silver City and T or C. These showers will slowly move north into the central part of the state, potentially jeopardizing this evening’s Balloon Glow once again. Temperatures will be quite chilly for October standards. We’ll be 5-10° below average with highs in the middle 60s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. middle 50s for Las Vegas, lower 60s for Santa Fe and near 70° for Roswell.
KOAT 7
Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park
Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Customers see hiccup in Park and Ride service during Balloon Fiesta’s first weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting complaints that people waited two hours for buses at the Coronado Center Park and Ride last weekend and arrived late for Balloon Fiesta, KRQE decided to check out the system Friday morning. “I think it’s moving really fast. I’m very happy with it,” said Melissa, a visitor waiting in line. […]
PHOTOS: Rain Check on the Balloon Glow
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Glow scheduled on Thursday night was canceled because of bad weather conditions. Some were flying kites to kill time… (Sacha Ducreux | Digital Producer)
rrobserver.com
Rain continues into weekend, two more Balloon days
Like the past few days, today will be rainy with possible storms later and low temperatures. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Isolated rain showers this morning will give way to mainly scattered afternoon showers & isolated thunderstorms.”. This weekend is the last couple days of Balloon Fiesta. So far...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
rrobserver.com
Gallery: Balloon goes down in Rio Rancho
(Garrison Wells/Observer) Listen to Lance Frances, crew member describe things as the balloon went down. A balloon running low on fuel crash-landed in Rio Rancho in a neighborhood at about Westside Blvd. and Golf Course Road Friday morning. Here’s a slide show of the crash area after first responders arrived....
311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
