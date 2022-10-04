ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Rain cancels Saturday Mass Ascension

Chalk up another one to bad weather. Thousands of people were disappointed as Saturday morning’s mass ascension got canceled as a light mist rained down nonstop over the launch field at Balloon Fiesta Park, already made soggy by a cloudburst on Friday evening. Still, a number of pilots set...
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
Scattered showers continue this weekend

It’s more of the same for us as we begin our weekend: unsettled weather bringing us showers and cool temperatures. The heaviest rain will fall both south and east of the Albuquerque metro where upwards of 2″ of rain could fall. Otherwise drier air with partly to mostly sunny skies will be more common farther north near Colorado. This afternoon lighter showers are falling near Roswell into eastern NM and also over southwest NM near Silver City and T or C. These showers will slowly move north into the central part of the state, potentially jeopardizing this evening’s Balloon Glow once again. Temperatures will be quite chilly for October standards. We’ll be 5-10° below average with highs in the middle 60s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. middle 50s for Las Vegas, lower 60s for Santa Fe and near 70° for Roswell.
Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park

Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Rain continues into weekend, two more Balloon days

Like the past few days, today will be rainy with possible storms later and low temperatures. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Isolated rain showers this morning will give way to mainly scattered afternoon showers & isolated thunderstorms.”. This weekend is the last couple days of Balloon Fiesta. So far...
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week

Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
Gallery: Balloon goes down in Rio Rancho

(Garrison Wells/Observer) Listen to Lance Frances, crew member describe things as the balloon went down. A balloon running low on fuel crash-landed in Rio Rancho in a neighborhood at about Westside Blvd. and Golf Course Road Friday morning. Here’s a slide show of the crash area after first responders arrived....
311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel hosts mobile mammography event

The Pueblo of Santa Ana, N.M. — Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel and Assured Imaging are hosting mobile mammographies in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will serve folks from the northern Rio Rancho and Bernalillo areas, according to an announcement from Santa Ana. Assured Imaging’s mobile...
Could gas prices fall below $3?

Gas prices in Rio Rancho are hovering from about $3.33 to $3.62 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. Some experts think so. By late October, some experts predict gas prices will fall below that mark. But the way the prices are dancing around, rising one week and falling the...
