DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
Soda City Live: The return of Oktoberfest Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a two-year hiatus, the original Oktoberfest Columbia is returning for a weekend of fun, food, and authentic German experience. The event will be held at the Incarnation Lutheran Church From Friday, October 7, until Sunday, October 9. This year will feature a kinderzone for young...
State Fair Tickets are Now available
Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
Soda City Live: West Columbia to host Rhythm on the River concert series on Fridays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Friday for the rest of the month, the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber will host “Rhythm on the River” which will feature several musical performances for their Fall Series. Soda City Live: West Columbia to host Rhythm on the River concert series on...
Soda City Live: Nashville Songwriters in the Round
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you can spend the evening sipping on a cocktail, savoring delicious food, and listening to songwriters perform songs they have written for your favorite music stars. Healthy Learners is hosting Nashville Songwriters in the Round. Funds raised at this event will support efforts to provide...
Clinton Sease Farm Offers Incredible Fall Fun in Lexington, SC
Are you thinking about a trip to Clinton Sease Farm this fall? If you’re looking for a family-friendly place to enjoy the season and all the festivities it has to offer, Clinton Sease is the place for you! At this farm, you will find a huge corn maze, pumpkin patch, two awesome kid zones FULL of activities, tractor rides, and more. We recently went and have all you need to know in order to make your trip a memorable one!
Furry Friend Friday - Tacoma
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tacoma is a two-month-old kitten up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Tacoma’s name comes from her special rescue story. A Toyota Tacoma had broken down on the side of interstate 126. Aldrin, from Schroeder’s Towing, arrived at the scene to meet the customer. While loading the car, he heard a bunch of squeals and found little tiny Tacoma huddled on top of the tire crying for help! Aldrin and his coworker Jesse kept Tacoma safe and brought her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she can find the loving home she deserves!
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
Prisma Health providing free mammograms during “Lunch and Learn” event
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital will be providing free mammograms as part of their Women’s Center “Lunch and Learn” initiative. The event will take place on Sat., Oct. 8 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at 129 North Washington Street. Surgeon and breast...
New community garden opens in Bowman area
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A community garden is now open in the Bowman area. “We don’t think about growing our own food, we don’t think about gardens or anything like that so we thought that this would be a good opportunity to introduce people in the area to something new which is growing food and just having healthier options, things like that," said volunteer Tydreeona Dantzler.
Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery
COLUMBIA — A first Midlands location for a popular Greenville sandwich shop and a local bakery are coming to the heart of the Devine Street retail corridor. A new building in the 2800 block of Devine will host the first Columbia location for Sully's Steamers, the sandwich chain known for building its creations on bagels and serving them steamed to be hot and moist.
Remembering a local business owner during lymphoma awareness month
September is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect all those areas as well as other organs throughout the body.
Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
Dunkin’ Donuts to give away free year of coffee at grand opening in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Coffee lovers will get a shot at a free year of coffee on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Donuts said the first 100 guests in line at 9 a.m. at their grand opening will get free coffee for a year. The business said it is also providing opportunities for other giveaways and photo opportunities with their mascot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Find a new career at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Hiring Event!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for you to apply!. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event starts Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive.
2023 African American history calendar celebrates opening of International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday will be unveiling its 34th annual African American History Calendar. The Calendar was first launched in 1989. It’s designed to assist students in learning more about the contributions of African Americans who have connections to the state. Derek...
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
Funeral for fallen Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A somber day today for the local community as family, friends, and fellow officers say their final good-byes to Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. He died last month after a medical emergency during a fitness training assessment. The funeral began at 11 am at New Spring...
3 Days in Columbia, S.C.
Soak up all the hospitality the South has to offer by visiting the capital of the Palmetto State. Home to a massive museum, famous restaurants and sprawling outdoor spaces, Columbia has plenty of options for filling a three-day itinerary. To find even more things to do in this city, head to experiencecolumbiasc.com.
Soda City Live Celebrates National Taco Day on Taco Tuesday with Chef Darius
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday. Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering shared two taco recipes with us, Surf and Turf Chimichurri tacos and Cilantro and lime Chicken Tacos. Click here to contact Chef Darius Johnson. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
