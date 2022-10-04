Read full article on original website
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham 8th grade girls cross country takes 4th at the Belton Invitational
BELTON – The Bonham Middle School girls 8th grade cross country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The final tune-up before the district meet, the Lady Bulldogs had a strong showing at the meet which was run at Heritage Park in Belton. In the 8th grade...
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
kwbu.org
Downtown Depot - Sam Brown
In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
fox44news.com
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
KWTX
Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
fox44news.com
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
KWTX
Affidavit: Harker Heights kidnapper told girl he was going to adopt her and give her money
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Gonzalez, 28, the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl walking home from school on Sept. 29, told the girl he was going to adopt her and give her money, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states. Police said the girl was rescued...
wildcatstrong.com
Hard-working kid’ Williams-Echols a boost at linebacker for Temple
If evidence absolutely had to be presented to support what Temple coaches appreciate about senior linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols, start by unfolding last Saturday’s sports section. There, smack-dab in the center of the front page, is a picture of Williams-Echols one on one with Pflugerville Weiss’ Daelen Alexander and upending...
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend
October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Load Up On Candy At This Free Halloween Event in Harker Heights, Texas
If you did not know already, the autumn season is definitely my favorite time of year. We get ready to open up the pumpkin spice-flavored coffees, grab our boots and scarves, and most importantly, load up on candy for Halloween. The trunk or treat/harvest festivals are always awesome, and there's one coming to Harker Heights, Texas that definitely needs to be on your family's trick-or-treat checklist.
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
KWTX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KWTX
Magnolia Network films Silos Baking Competition in Waco, welcomes Central Texans to watch and participate
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Silos Baking Competition is back for its second season, and Magnolia Network has begun filming episodes of the competition at Magnolia Market where they are welcoming the public to watch the filming and participate in it. Visitors and Central Texans are enjoying watching the baking...
Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen to be closed for several weeks
Starting Monday, Oct. 10, Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen will be closed for at least three weeks. Tune in to 25 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on this closure.
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
KWTX
Family is at the center of the Crawford football program
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a special football season for the Jacobs family in Crawford. Years ago, Greg Jacobs was an assistant coach for the Pirates and Tanner Jacobs was playing for his dad. In 2004, they won a state championship. Greg and Tanner are once again on the...
KWTX
City of Killeen, local business owners highlight importance of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
KWTX
‘Exceptional people and wonderful women’: McGregor community bids a final farewell to Lori and Natalie Aviles
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Lori and Natalie Aviles, two of the five people killed in McGregor last Thursday, were laid to rest a week later. Hundreds gathered at the McGregor Exchange Event Center to pay their respects and bid them farewell. Lori and Natalie helped shine a bright light on...
