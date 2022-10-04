ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Bonham 8th grade girls cross country takes 4th at the Belton Invitational

BELTON – The Bonham Middle School girls 8th grade cross country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The final tune-up before the district meet, the Lady Bulldogs had a strong showing at the meet which was run at Heritage Park in Belton. In the 8th grade...
BELTON, TX
Downtown Depot - Sam Brown

In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
WACO, TX
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
WACO, TX
Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
WACO, TX
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
WACO, TX
Hard-working kid’ Williams-Echols a boost at linebacker for Temple

If evidence absolutely had to be presented to support what Temple coaches appreciate about senior linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols, start by unfolding last Saturday’s sports section. There, smack-dab in the center of the front page, is a picture of Williams-Echols one on one with Pflugerville Weiss’ Daelen Alexander and upending...
TEMPLE, TX
Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend

October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
WACO, TX
Load Up On Candy At This Free Halloween Event in Harker Heights, Texas

If you did not know already, the autumn season is definitely my favorite time of year. We get ready to open up the pumpkin spice-flavored coffees, grab our boots and scarves, and most importantly, load up on candy for Halloween. The trunk or treat/harvest festivals are always awesome, and there's one coming to Harker Heights, Texas that definitely needs to be on your family's trick-or-treat checklist.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
FORT HOOD, TX
Family is at the center of the Crawford football program

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a special football season for the Jacobs family in Crawford. Years ago, Greg Jacobs was an assistant coach for the Pirates and Tanner Jacobs was playing for his dad. In 2004, they won a state championship. Greg and Tanner are once again on the...
CRAWFORD, TX
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
GEORGETOWN, TX

