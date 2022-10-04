ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 4

Cindy Louise Condell Devaurs
3d ago

Heavenly father please be with his family please give them strength to endure with their enduring and bring them back home safely in your heavenly father in the name amen

Reply
7
no nonsense2021
3d ago

Dear Lord please let this family be safe... A person of interest tried to kill themselves... Thats usually because they murdered someone...

Reply
6
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winton, CA
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
Winton, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have identified a 54-year-old pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday in the area of Highway 41 and north McKinley Ave. Officials say David Preciado of Fresno was within the central median of northbound State Route 41 when he ran out into the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Serial Killer#Sheriff
YourCentralValley.com

New details released in kidnapping of Merced family

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale […]
YourCentralValley.com

Merced kidnapping suspect’s former victim speaks out

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Hours before the missing Merced family of four were found dead on Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information on the kidnapping suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado’s criminal past – which includes a robbery in 2005 that led to an eight-year prison sentence According to court papers in 2007, Salgado pleaded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’

STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox News

Fox News

832K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy