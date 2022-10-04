Read full article on original website
Cindy Louise Condell Devaurs
3d ago
Heavenly father please be with his family please give them strength to endure with their enduring and bring them back home safely in your heavenly father in the name amen
7
no nonsense2021
3d ago
Dear Lord please let this family be safe... A person of interest tried to kill themselves... Thats usually because they murdered someone...
6
Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
Jesus Manuel Salgado booked in the Merced County Jail deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jesus Manuel Salgado has been booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday evening according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Salgado is the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Their bodies were discovered in an orchard near Dos Palos […]
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Georgia K9 officer, murder suspect killed in confrontation after police chase
Georgia State Patrol K9 Figo and a possible murder suspect died after a chase turned confrontational in Georgia on Friday. The suspect was shot by police after he killed the K9.
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have identified a 54-year-old pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday in the area of Highway 41 and north McKinley Ave. Officials say David Preciado of Fresno was within the central median of northbound State Route 41 when he ran out into the […]
WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
US Postal Service fraud scheme involved nearly $5M in losses, more than 80 charged
More than 80 people have been charged in a mail scheme in which checks were stolen from the mail, totaling nearly $5 million in losses, authorities said.
Michigan authorities respond to 'active shooting situation' at Hampton Inn
Michigan authorities responded to an 'active shooting' situation at a Hampton Inn hotel in Dearborn
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in CA
A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.
Person of interest identified in kidnapping of Merced family, deputies say
CORRECTION: An earlier image used showing a man using an ATM was not of the suspect. This error has been corrected. MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday. Officials said 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado […]
New details released in kidnapping of Merced family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale […]
Merced kidnapping suspect’s former victim speaks out
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Hours before the missing Merced family of four were found dead on Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information on the kidnapping suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado’s criminal past – which includes a robbery in 2005 that led to an eight-year prison sentence According to court papers in 2007, Salgado pleaded […]
Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’
STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
Suspected California serial killer’s victims ID’d; $125,000 reward
A $125,000 reward is being offered for information that helps catch a suspected California serial killer.
California police arrest man suspected of using card skimming device at ATM
A man in Roseville, California, was arrested Friday on suspicion of using a card skimming device at an ATM to steal people's personal identification numbers.
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
