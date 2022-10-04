ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in past week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 1,731 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths over the past week. The daily average for new cases was about 247, according to the data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past month, an average of 2,000 tests or fewer have been performed each day throughout the state.
How many Utahns have gotten the new COVID-19 booster shot, so far?

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 116,000 Utahns have already received the updated COVID-19 booster shot, according to data provided by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. The new booster shots, the first to target specific strains of the COVID-19 virus, have been available since early September...
'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
