Charlotte, NC

Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
Oktoberfest Is Coming to Charlotte This Fall

Fall weather is perfect for drinking beer, isn’t it? Whether you’re celebrating Oktoberfest this year or not, you’re in luck! The first Charlotte Das Best Oktoberfest is coming to North Carolina, and you don’t want to miss it. You can party like you’re in Germany on October 15th with the Oompah, Oompah, Oompah theme.
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC

