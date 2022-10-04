Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Chicago native launches food truck business in Charlotte, inspiring others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man followed his dream of becoming his own boss by starting a food truck, and now he is inspiring others to follow their dreams too. Millions of people quit their jobs in 2021 to pursue other interests. A Charlotte resident left a corporate job...
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
country1037fm.com
Oktoberfest Is Coming to Charlotte This Fall
Fall weather is perfect for drinking beer, isn’t it? Whether you’re celebrating Oktoberfest this year or not, you’re in luck! The first Charlotte Das Best Oktoberfest is coming to North Carolina, and you don’t want to miss it. You can party like you’re in Germany on October 15th with the Oompah, Oompah, Oompah theme.
charlotteonthecheap.com
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
WCNC
Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
country1037fm.com
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
WBTV
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
Residents Stirred by New Sugar Creek Townhomes Priced at $3K a Month
Some call it gentrification others call it an upgrade. New townhomes being built in the Sugar Creek neighborhood off I-85 exit 41 has created some buzz around Charlotte and on social media. It’s the price of the homes that have people stunned. The townhomes are selling for about $3,000 a month. People who are familiar […]
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Mexican restaurant taking over shuttered eatery’s prime space in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Manny Flores has snapped up a prime space in Plaza Midwood for Que Onda Tacos & Tequila. Flores closed a deal yesterday to acquire the lease and assets of 1518 Central Ave. That 2,400-square-foot space was formerly home to Coltrane’s Char Grill, which closed this week after a five-year run.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Kannapolis named one of the best locations in US for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte may have the more recognizable skyline of big business buildings, but it’s nearby Kannapolis that’s apparently the hot spot to be in if you want to set up a new corporate headquarters. According to a statement from the city on Wednesday, Kannapolis was...
Some companies look to downsize as business in Charlotte booms
Since March 2020, Corporate America has been forced to send workers home to work remotely. Since then, the office market has not fully recovered.
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Amazon hiring 5,500 seasonal NC employees; 3,000 positions are in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Amazon has announced it is hiring 5,500 employees in North Carolina to work through the holiday season. In a news release, an Amazon spokesperson said that number is part of 150,000 open full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. Those roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.
