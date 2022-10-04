It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO