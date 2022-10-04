Washington State notebook: Renard Bell makes long-awaited return to Los Angeles; coach Jake Dickert names rising players

Read full article on original website
The pick: Why USC will beat Washington State
LOS ANGELES – According to USC’s coach, the Trojans haven’t faced a challenge like Washington State this season. “Any way you slice it, it’s a really good football team,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said of the Cougars earlier this week on a local radio show. “I think it’s the best football team we’ve played up until this point.”
'He's like a formational wizard': Washington State defense preparing to face offensive innovator in USC coach Lincoln Riley
PULLMAN – Washington State’s sturdy defense will be up against a potent USC offense, a Trojans attack led by perhaps “the best play designer in the country,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said. Dickert is referring to Lincoln Riley, the first-year USC coach who is widely recognized...
Prep football roundup: Colby Danielson leads Mead over Ferris; Jakeb Vallance scores two TDs for Cheney
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 35, Ferris 0: Colby Danielson threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 4-1) beat the Saxons (0-6, 0-5) at University HS. Danielson hit Keenan Kuntz for...
