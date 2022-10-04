ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres

A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

New To Grand Blanc – Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.

Calling all coffee lovers - there is a new coffee shop set to open in Grand Blanc. The mission at Qmaria Yemeni Coffee Co. is to redefine your coffee experience. Each cup is made with one-hundred percent premium Yemeni beans. Guests can enjoy preparation in the following ways,. Traditional Yemeni.
GRAND BLANC, MI
recordpatriot.com

Business Matters: You will fall for Kuehne's Apple Blossom Orchard

Apple Blossom Orchard is owned by Pat and Bill Kuehne. It is located on Wilder Road, just less than a mile east of Midland near where Ashman Street becomes Wilder. It’s open Thursdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. through probably the second week in November. They don’t have any...
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Freeland, MI
Midland, MI
Lifestyle
recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
audioinkradio.com

Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’

Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Hair Products#Photography#Gluten#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#French
recordpatriot.com

Evart musician Chris Martin on trying to put his town the map

EVART — Evart native, musician, Rock4Vets co-founder, and advocate for local bands Chris Martin has some big plans for the Osceola rock scene. Martin played in the Evart rock band "Damned by Dawn" for over 20 years. The band won a battle of the bands at Soaring Eagle Casino against over 80 other bands from across Michigan, which for Martin, was a big deal, being from a small town like Evart.
EVART, MI
103.3 WKFR

There’s Something Creepy in Every Room of This $75k Bay City Home

As it stands, this home would make for a great setting for a new horror movie. Now, I'm about to poke fun at this listing but, there are some great things about this house at 1408 14th Street in Bay City, Michigan. The home features original woodwork, hardwood floors, stained glass windows (which I wish were pictured), central air, and a new furnace.
BAY CITY, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
wcsx.com

Spicer Orchards – Fenton

Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
FENTON, MI
100.7 WITL

Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building

What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy