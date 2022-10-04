Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres
A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
New To Grand Blanc – Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.
Calling all coffee lovers - there is a new coffee shop set to open in Grand Blanc. The mission at Qmaria Yemeni Coffee Co. is to redefine your coffee experience. Each cup is made with one-hundred percent premium Yemeni beans. Guests can enjoy preparation in the following ways,. Traditional Yemeni.
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: You will fall for Kuehne's Apple Blossom Orchard
Apple Blossom Orchard is owned by Pat and Bill Kuehne. It is located on Wilder Road, just less than a mile east of Midland near where Ashman Street becomes Wilder. It’s open Thursdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. through probably the second week in November. They don’t have any...
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
audioinkradio.com
Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’
Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
owossoindependent.com
Owosso’s Jill Davis Impresses with Frightful Baking Talents on Halloween Food Network Show
BAKER JILL DAVIS is shown with her baking partner for the week, Kristi Descher, during the Monday, Sept. 26 episode of Halloween Baking Championship on Food Network. The duo took top for their haunted maze cake design. (Courtesy Photo/Food Network) The Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” aired its third, exciting...
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
Evart musician Chris Martin on trying to put his town the map
EVART — Evart native, musician, Rock4Vets co-founder, and advocate for local bands Chris Martin has some big plans for the Osceola rock scene. Martin played in the Evart rock band "Damned by Dawn" for over 20 years. The band won a battle of the bands at Soaring Eagle Casino against over 80 other bands from across Michigan, which for Martin, was a big deal, being from a small town like Evart.
There’s Something Creepy in Every Room of This $75k Bay City Home
As it stands, this home would make for a great setting for a new horror movie. Now, I'm about to poke fun at this listing but, there are some great things about this house at 1408 14th Street in Bay City, Michigan. The home features original woodwork, hardwood floors, stained glass windows (which I wish were pictured), central air, and a new furnace.
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
wcsx.com
Spicer Orchards – Fenton
Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
UpNorthLive.com
Millington school raises money for student fighting cancer, shave heads at pep rally
MILLINGTON, Mich. - "Bald for Bobby." That is the event helping raise money for a local student fighting cancer. Bobby Cerasoli is a senior at Millington High School. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the form of a Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor. The community...
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Popular Lansing-Area Halloween Display Outlawed As Blight After Neighbor Complains
The front-yard Halloween display of a Lansing-area home, which has become a local favorite in recent years, has been labeled as blight and shut down by local authorities after a neighbor formally complained, according to the owner of the display property. Cheryl Gray Underwood, who owns the home and puts...
WILX-TV
EMU grad from Saginaw gets a place on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 28-year-old, Eastern Michigan University (EMU) graduate and Saginaw native SOLsong hit the mark with a falsetto out of this world during a blind audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. Landing him a place on John Legend’s team on “The Voice.”. Legend was...
abc12.com
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
Comments / 0