Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’

BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Mvp#American League#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Angels#2022 Stroman
