New Orleans Saints Are Signing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are adding depth at the cornerback spot this Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report, the NFC South franchise is signing veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Harris, 33, will begin on the Saints for the practice squad. He has a chance to make the active roster, but it will depend on his performance in practice.

"The #Saints signed veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad, per the wire," said Tom Pelissero.

The reported plan is for Chris Harris Jr. to spend a week practicing before he's activated to the active roster.

"Former #Broncos standout Chris Harris Jr signed with #Saints practice squad. Plan is to practice a week then get activated. Happy for Harris. The NFL is better with him in it. #Denver7 ," said Troy Renck.

Chris Harris Jr. is about as experienced as cornerbacks can get in the NFL.

At 33 years old he should be able to make an immediate impact for the Saints.