Lexington, KY

Watch: Chris Rodriguez Talks His Return to the Field, Adjusting In-Game and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veV5Z_0iMBw2pz00

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr spoke to the media on Tuesday, three days removed from his season debut last Saturday in Oxford against Ole Miss.

The star senior talked what it was like getting back on the field, dealing with fatigue later in the game, moving on from the loss and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m EST next weekend

Mark Stoops was thrilled with his team's fight in the loss at Ole Miss

Related
Wildcats Today

Bold Predictions: No. 13 Kentucky-South Carolina

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to rebound after feeling defeat for the first time this season, welcoming South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) to Kroger Field for a primetime SEC East clash. Ahead of tonight's contest, here are our bold predictions as the Cats look to make it three ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: No. 13 Kentucky-South Carolina

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to rebound after feeling defeat for the first time this season, welcoming the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2 SEC) to Kroger Field for a primetime SEC East clash. If you won't make it to the game after going too hard at Keeneland, here's how ...
LEXINGTON, KY
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

